Dr. Zinia Thomas Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Now Available

St. Louis Psychiatrist Zinia Thomas Launches Scholarship Fund for Students

—

Students living in the United States studying to become doctors can now apply for the Dr. Zinia Thomas scholarship for medical doctors. The scholarship is available for students in the United States with the desire to study a course in medicine and become doctors. Students enrolled in a certified university studying pre-med or on the path to become a doctor can apply. In addition, the scholarship is also available for high school students who will study medicine at the university level. The requirement to participate in the contest is a short essay. Only one qualifying student will be selected based on the content of the essay. Eligible students must write an essay that is not more than 1000 words answering the question “The field of medicine is constantly changing and improving. Describe how you should use your medical degree to innovate the field.” The winner will be rewarded a total of $1000 towards their tuition fee. Students interested in the scholarship should submit their applications before May 15, 2023. Along with the essay, students should also email their full names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, names of high schools and graduation dates, the university currently enrolled in, personal Bio, and GPA to apply@drziniathomasscholarship.com. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on May 15, 2023

Dr. Zinia Thomas knows how expensive higher education can be especially for students studying to become medical doctors. She understands that the skyrocketing cost of education is putting pressure on a lot of students. Dr. Thomas studied for so many years to become a professional and certified doctor. She understands how difficult the road to becoming a doctor can be. She also knows that academics are not the major concern on the difficult road that many students studying to be doctors face. For students to focus and achieve their goals, they must stay on top of their finances. She understands how challenging the road to becoming a doctor can be. After years of success, Dr. Thomas would like to give back to the community by rewarding the future generation of medical doctors with a scholarship. All qualified students are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to earn money for their education. Through her scholarship fund, she is not only rewarding the most deserving student but also aims to raise awareness of the financial struggles students battle with while studying to become doctors.

Dr. Zinia Thomas is a CannakDelic psychiatrist with a mission to transform the mental health of those in need, naturally and safely. She has trained and practiced in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry for over 15 years prior to taking a more holistic and integrative approach for the last 5 year. Over this time is when she learned the truth about healing, and it is not always what you think. She provides solutions for patients to naturally bio-hack themselves to wellness. Among the services, she offers nutrient and peptide therapy, medical marijuana, and ketamine therapy. She has witnessed progress and her treatment has worked for many patients who are willing and ready to better their mental health. She is now gladly offering her scholarship to the most deserving student as a way of giving back to the next generation of medical doctors. To apply for her scholarship, visit her official scholarship website.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Zinia Thomas

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr Zinia Thomas Scholarship

Website: https://drziniathomasscholarship.com



Release ID: 89083023

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.