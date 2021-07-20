Drawing a blueprint for the future of the senior care industry -AID 2021 was held successfully

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, also known as AID 2021, was successfully held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre last month.

AID 2021 is organized by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, and Shanghai Intex Exhibition.

AID is the leading exhibition for the fast-developing senior care market in China, the show attracted 403 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, with a total exhibition area of 40,000 square meters. A total of 40,000+ visitors from home and abroad participated in this top event for the senior care industry. In terms of exhibition space, the number of exhibitors and the total number of visitors, AID 2021 has reached its highest level in its 21-year history.

In addition, this year's show brought together the strongest international line-up in the fair's history, with international pavilions such as the Japanese Pavilion, the French Pavilion, the American Pavilion, and the Canadian Pavilion. During the show, overseas exhibitors have been communicating with colleagues from the global elderly care industry through exhibition displays, online seminars and offline conferences.

"We are very happy to be there in the AID. All the French companies decided here to come in and to promote our expertise. And now does the moment to expand for us, but also for the witness of the aging society in China," said Olivier Dessajan, the General Manager of China Merchant - Colisee, while receiving the exhibition interview.

This shows that the Chinese senior care industry has a broad market prospect and is extremely attractive to overseas companies. The market value of China's senior care industries has approached 8 Trillion Yuan and is anticipated to surpass 22 Trillion Yuan by 2030, overtaking real estate to become China's largest market.

AID will be held May 31st-June 2nd in Halls W3-W5 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre next year. Bookings for AID 2022 are officially open. Please visit AID's official website www.china-aid.com where you can easily get more information about the show. China's multi-trillion Yuan senior care market is looking forward to your participation!

