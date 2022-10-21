Singapore-based Web Novel Platform Empowers Female Writers to Voice out for the Vulnerable

To help protect women and children suffering violence, the multilingual storytelling frontrunner Dreame has donated $3,000 in the name of GREENQUEEN, the winner of The Girl Power&All The Young Story Contest held in Indonesia.

"I'd like to thank Dreame for its concern over mental health. The $3,000 donated will be used to support the recovery of poor people in need of psychological assistance,”said Yosephine Dian Indraswari, the Executive Director of Pulih Foundation.

As a storytelling platform with numerous female users globally, Dreame pays great attention to this cohort's growth through various actions like hosting writing contests and participating in charitable events to benefit readers and writers.

Dreame Author Wins Donates for Violence Victims through Web Novel Writing |Image Credits: Dreame

Girl Power Manifested in Romance Web Novels

In most-read romance web novels, the heroines who try their best to solve problems and achieve their goals are always the ones brimming with strength and glamour of girl power, driving readers to pursue a better life boldly.

Like Cold Destiny, the award-winning story by GREENQUEEN shows us the heroine's path to growth as she struggles with family origin issues and toxic relationships. Finally, she fulfilled her ambition to become a fashion designer and regained the courage to love.

Female Writers Rebuild Self-Worth through Writing

It is known to all that Dreame writers who create these stories are leading exponents and examples of girl power as well. Since GREENQUEEN recognized her strong interest in literature as a child, she embarked on a journey to become a professional writer.

Before 2019 when she started her writing career in Dreame, GREENQUEEN struggled with anxiety for years as a newcomer, receiving little attention from the public.

While with the help of Dreame, She has been very productive and published 15 novels, which have acquired more than 5 million views now.

Gaining generous rewards from writing, GREENQUEEN was able to pay for her graduate studies in architecture, buy a new car, and invest in a plantation project.

“Writing novels on the platform has become a promising job in Indonesia, especially during COVID. It is of great interest to women because of the flexibility, which means the job can be done anywhere and by anyone ranging from homemakers, employees, students, to entrepreneurs,”said Ayu, one of the editors from Dreame.

As a writer and editor, Rieka has also seen many more Indonesian female writers grow into strong and independent women through publishing their work on Dreame, such as Desstinna, Qeynov, Rustina Zahra, and Bella Mutiarawati.

Holding the talent of writing and huge ambition for seizing career opportunities, many students, homemakers, and single mothers can afford tuition, renovate their houses, financially support their families, and contribute back to their communities.

It's noteworthy that Bintang Puspayoga, Indonesia's Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (WECP), has also ever called for mutual support among women.

"All women across Indonesia, let us all begin to support each other, inspire each other, motivate each other to become empowered women, to realize an advanced Indonesia," Bintang remarked during a public dialogue.

*Writers' names mentioned in the article are pen names

