Dreame partners with Globook Studio to co-produce audiobooks on DreameFM

The partnership allows Globook to name its new audio book app along with Dreame brand

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame, a product by Stary, a leading online fiction platform from Singapore, announced a partnership with Globook on March 15th, 2022 to create audio books based on popular Dreame stories.

This partnership builds on the success of Dreame's platform focused on the experience of customers and writers. Furthermore, this new contract will also allow Globook to name the App as DreameFM of which the Android version has already been made available in the Google Play Store.

Dreame will be the content provider for the new App, and work together with Globook to identify qualified stories from Dreame's rich IP library, which includes tens of thousands of original series fictions offering a variety of genres which fits in with the aim of providing an audible pocketbook. Globook will be the production and operation provider for the audio book adaptations and will ensure high quality recordings with professional narrators to best amplify the absorption of stories. DreameFM is focused on matching professional voices with stories that give listeners the experience of inclusivity and allow the listener to dive deep into the world of imagination and perspectives.

This is not the first time that Dreame steps into the adaptations for its numerous content and creators. In late 2020, Dreame also worked with Wehear and authorized books to be produced into audio books and be made available on the App.

Media Contact

Stary

pr@stary.com