Dreame T30 Cordless stick Vacuum to Debut in Europe via AliExpress

BEIJING, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a growing innovative company specializing in smart home cleaning appliances, has taken another big step in creating a smarter and cleaner home with its new generation product—Dreame T30 cordless stick vacuum. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Dreame T30 cordless stick vacuum will hit the shelves of AliExpress in Europe at 9 am CET, June 14.



Dreame T30 is meant to bring transcendent cleaning experiences for your home

Since early 2020, people's lifestyle has altered tremendously due to the raging pandemic all over the world. As people began to spend more time working from home and staying with family, they may find airborne particles and hidden dust a nuisance or even a health threat particularly for those allergic to dust mites. Dreame technology has been fully aware of such an urgent demand and launches Dreame T30 to bring transcendent cleaning experiences for home.

Industry-leading Motor and Strong Suction Power

Dreame T30 boasts a 150K PRM ultra-high-speed motor that generates strong suction power and whole machine filtration which captures micro particles, such as pollen and bacteria, for an effective deep clean. Even with such a powerful motor and strong suction power, its 8-layer noise reduction system keeps the noise to a minimum level, bringing pleasant and quiet cleaning experiences.

Long Battery Life and Removable Battery Pack

The performance of a vacuum cleaner depends not only on the suction power and filtration, but also its run-time and internal system. Dreame T30 features a 8*2900mAh lithium-ion polymer battery pack, with 90min runtime in Eco mode. Its detachable battery design allows more convenient recycling and energy protection. With streamlined configuration and smart cooling, Dreame T30 keeps the battery running in a consistent temperature to ensure a steady and impressive performance.

Intelligent HD Screen and Auto-adapt Cleaning

Dreame T30 also highlights an intelligent HD screen that displays real-time data to inform users of cleaning record, dust detection, filter replacement, battery life, etc., allowing users to get a grip on cleaning.

Besides that, its dirt-detection sensor can automatically adjust suction power based on the amount of dust it senses. In other words, when Dreame T30 detects a big mess of dust, its suction power is triggered to increase automatically. When dust level falls, the suction power is reduced to its normal mode.

Dreame T30's launch lasts from 9:00 a.m. CET, June 14 to 08:59 a.m. CET, June 26, with promotional price of $379.99 at AliExpress. The top 150 customers will get a FREE Dreame Cordless Rotary Electric Mop (worth $139). During this period, if you want to buy an additional T30 battery pack (originally priced at $100), you only need to pay $30.