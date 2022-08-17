Dreame Upgrades Benefits Project to Help Writers Generate More Income

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreame, the multilingual storytelling platform launched by Singapore-based startup Stary, rolled out an attention-grabbing benefits project for writers during its 4th anniversary celebration.



This income boosting project Dreame 4U aims to help writers of different groups earn more money from their stories. For expert writers, Dreame introduces a targeted activity called "Summer Update Programme" in five language areas, encouraging higher-income writers to create and update their long-form original stories more frequently.

Under the Summer Update Programme, eligible participants work to complete three writing missions in a month, and those who finish all will see up to a 3% rise in their monthly royalty income rate.

Dreame also unveils the Peer Review Event for novice writers who attend this project, offering them a stage to share book reviews and further inspire themselves. In addition, the newly-launched feature "Make Money with Ads" helps these signed newcomers earn their first bundle of money faster with in-story ads.

"As web novel platforms continue to scale up investment in this market, their products and operations are revamped more exquisitely to bring better user experience. Therefore, we count on the Income Boosting Project as an important try for tapping and cultivating professional writers." Jane Chien, the spokesman from Dreame said.

In her view, the 4th anniversary celebration will be taken as a good opportunity for Dreame to explore more initiatives to support diversified writers based on product and content innovation. "Dreame always encourages writers to treat creating as a profession that can make them generate more income and build self-worth better, instead of just seeing it as a gig work."

To arouse readers' interest in stories, Dreame also launched a series of promotions including the group buy event, fueling a more than 50% rise in both reads and exposure of its stories.

In recent years, the web novel has been riding a strong tide of popularity as it has become one of the alternatives for people to entertain, and has started to pose a far-reaching impact on the existing content industry. Technavio's latest research estimates that reader engagement of e-books is driving this market's growth, resulting in a market growth of USD 6.93 billion from 2020 to 2025.

For Dreame itself, according to the third-party data platform data.ai, from July 2021 to the end of June 2022, it tops the revenue rankings of global online literature platforms, reaching $54.6 million.

Based on consolidating the advantages of its original content, Dreame has introduced nearly 70,000 works in text, comics, audio, and other versions within these two years, covering 20 major languages worldwide. Among its text works, in addition to popular genres like werewolf, vampire and urban fiction, there are still over 20 genres in Dreame such as sci-fi, romance, historical novel, classic literature, and so on.

Apart from expanding income through different dimensions, Dreame has been unremittingly protecting writers' copyrights in recent years. Dreame has launched a campaign to fight against piracy by various means like lawsuits, reporting channels, and collaboration with associations and companies within the industry. The data shows that the probability of an effective crackdown on piracy from Dreame can reach over 97% in one week.

As the parent company of Dreame, Stary has been emerging as the front-runner in the booming web fiction space. Owning other multilingual products like Innovel, Sueñovela, among others, Stary will continue to rev up the diversity of its content ecosystem by enhancing cooperation with book publishers and talented writers as well as developing content relevant to audiobooks, adventure games, webcomics, and so on.

