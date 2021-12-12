Dreamland Circus Launches Game, Aims To Revolutionize The Play-To-Earn Ecosystem

Dreamland Circus introduces its innovative game

Dreamland Circus team is pleased to announce its game, as it aims to take the play-to-earn in a new direction. With the evolution of the play-to-earn model, developers are continually creating crypto games to entice their audience and gaming enthusiasts.

In a bid to further expand the P2E horizon, the team at Dreamland Circus is pleased to announce the introduction of its innovative game. It is a player-oriented circus meta-universe game, which works to reward users through BNB & $DLC.

The $DLC Token

Dreamland Circus has a native token with the symbol "$DLC." $DLC is a BEP-20 BSC token with a total supply of 100,000,000 in circulation. $DLC use case includes the purchase of characters and props.

Users can also stake the token to generate revenue. Token holders have the right to vote and be voted for in the course of determining the direction of the project. While $DLC can be generated through playing the game as well.

Certik Audit

Dreamland Circus has been audited and certified by CertiK, one of the best audit firms in the world.

KYC Compliant

All users on the Dreamland Circus protocol must pass through the KYC processes.

Tokenomics

● Public sale: 25%

● Private sale: 5%

Private Sale: 1BNB = 16250 $ DLC

Public Sale: 1BNB = 12500 $ DLC

Launch: 1BNB = 12500 $ DLC

There is a 10% tax applied to every transaction. The revenue from the token sale will be allocated as follows:

● Liquidity : 15%

● Team & Advisor: 20%

● Marketing & Community: 5%

● Ecology: 10%

● CEX Exchanges: 20%

The Team

The team is composed of experienced and knowledgeable blockchain experts. The team is led by Daniel Hansen, who's the founder and CEO of Dreamland Circus. Other members of the team include Paul L Morefield, the Marketing Manager, Dick Joshua, the CTO, Joan Dickens, the Art Director, and Amanda Henderson, the project's COO.

Also contributing their quotas to the growth and sustainability of the project are Debra J Strauss & James Morris, both Software engineers, and Fred Miles, the project's Blockchain engineer.

About Dreamland Circus

Dreamland Circus is a crypto play-to-earn game. The game lets users create unique NFTs so that one trades for real-world money on NFT marketplaces.

As users play the game, one can earn in-game assets, which can be used to refine your character and enhance your playing abilities. Dreamland Circus rewards players and other stakeholders with BNB.

