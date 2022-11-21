Dreamoo from North America to the World, Let the World Understand the Internet Sharing Economy

Company Expansion for the Benefit of Global Members, 20,000 Offline Experience Stores Planned to Open in Twelve Countries by 2023

—

Dreamoo News, in October 2022, the company expanded and entered into a partnership with the U.S. government of Colorado to relocate the company there, and expanded the company's R&D center from 11,200 square feet to 30,000 square feet, which will continue to invest in research and development of more efficient dairy farming solutions to improve cow production.

After four years of development, with 2,109 farms owned and operated globally, Dreamoo's farm program has used the mobile internet overlaid with the sharing economy to reach 50 million members worldwide with food benefits, increasing global dairy distribution by 23% and benefiting 89 million people worldwide, perfectly demonstrating the role of the mobile internet and sharing economy.

In the last two years, Dreamoo Markets Ltd has brought its locally produced dairy products to 1,182 points of sale in the U.S., where members can purchase them offline using membership points. 2023 will see the opening of offline experience stores in twelve countries.

In an era of growing global energy and food crises, the mobile internet, a major driver of the global economy, is not doing its job well, with approximately 32% of the world's dairy products not being distributed efficiently.

November 11, 2022, FAO Ami Vitale and the U.S. Economic Development Journal note: The increase in the global cost of food imports will be borne primarily by wealthier countries, but rising food costs are already disproportionately affecting poorer countries. Low-income countries will see a 10 percent reduction in food imports, but the total cost is expected to remain largely unchanged, indicating growing food access problems in low-income countries.

According to the World Economic Forum's discussion of the contribution of the mobile Internet to the global economy, Dreamoo makes perfect use of the sharing economy as a business model that will create a great and excellent dividend period for the next era.

Contact Info:

Name: David Wang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Manprpower Ads Ltd

Website: http://manprpower.com/en



Release ID: 89085213

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.