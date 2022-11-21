Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia) Presents A New Sustainable Nutrition Solution, MILESTONE®

About Of Dreams & Knowledge (Asia)

Established in 2013 in Patras, Greece, Of Dreams & Knowledge actively participates in clinical studies and collaborates with top universities and advanced labs in Greece and the US to unravel more and more unique bioactive compounds that have profound health benefits, found within their three medical grade olive oil based formulas.



Functional health foods elicit the most positive response to promote optimum balance. This in turn allows the human body to address all health issues and concerns. As such, the company is driven with the aim to create the most innovative and powerful liquid functional foods that are able to adapt to and target an individual's set of genes. All in a bid to provide consumers worldwide with the epitome of nature's most healing properties and holistic benefits.



