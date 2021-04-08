Drive an Intelligent Cloud Migration with Tamr, intelia and Google Cloud in 2021

For a limited time, Tamr and intelia are offering six months of free Tamr software, powered by Google Cloud, licensing for new AuNZ customers ready to master their B2B customer and supplier data in the cloud and accelerate business-driven cloud migration strategies.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April, 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr, Inc. , a cloud-native data mastering platform used by some of the world's largest enterprises to solve their toughest data challenges, today announced with intelia , a specialist data, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation consultancy, a limited time offer to help AuNZ organisations make the most of their data in the cloud and power smart cloud adoption with high-quality data from Tamr. The campaign, "Intelligent Cloud Migration: It's On Us" , offers new customers that master their B2B customer or supplier data in the cloud six months of free software licensing from Tamr.

Tamr's cloud native data mastering solution lets customers leverage machine learning to help them cleanse and master their data using Google Cloud's highly secure and scalable infrastructure. Delivered by intelia, customers can ensure access to high-quality enterprise-wide customer or supplier data in weeks instead of months or years.

"With so many organisations tackling cloud migration strategies, we want to offer an opportunity to get started with a proven approach to getting value from enterprise data," noted Anthony Deighton, Chief Product Officer from Tamr. "With this offer, data leaders can accelerate cloud migration strategies that align to business goals, especially around improving sales and reducing risk, by leading with customer and supplier data quality."

Tamr's cloud-native capabilities, powered by machine learning, enable organisations to fully scale data mastering enterprise-wide across multiple data domains like customers, suppliers, and products, which traditional master data management solutions have failed to do in a timely and repeatable way. Tamr's output of clean, mastered data amplifies the use of data in the cloud to power transformative business outcomes and expand capabilities into predictive analytics and AI. Tamr's partnership with Google Cloud has demonstrated success across the globe, beginning with GV, the venture capital investment arm of Alphabet Inc., being an early investor in Tamr. Tamr debuted its first cloud-native data mastering solution on Google Cloud's platform , and the partnership helps to continue to deliver scalable and secure mastered data to mutual customers across the globe including Societe General, Carnival Corporation, and Newmont Mining, as well leading technology, retail, and aerospace organisations.

intelia works with clients to unlock the value in their existing data assets by optimising their business on the cloud and leveraging best-of-breed technologies that incorporate machine learning. Together, intelia and Tamr offer end-to-end data mastering solutions from data sourcing and integration through to generating consumable insights and reporting for a range of sectors including financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and utilities. Use cases include customer 360 views, spend and cost analytics and vendor and supplier data management. intelia Chief Technologist Direnc Uysal says, "intelia and Tamr, with the help of Google Cloud, have proven experience delivering enterprise data mastering at scale that accelerates cloud migrations and unlocks digital transformation opportunities for the world's largest organisations. We're thrilled to bring this comprehensive offer to AuNZ."

In addition to six months of free software licensing, customers who select Tamr's cloud-native, machine learning data mastering on Google Cloud by July 8, 2021 will receive a free training and enablement package. Tamr and intelia have proven results mastering organisational data quickly on Google Cloud to drive results in B2B marketing initiatives and supply chain optimisation, offering peace of mind in a quick and trustworthy implementation showing the value of data as a core organisational asset and competitive differentiator.

Get in touch with a Tamr data expert or intelia solutions consultant to learn more about this offer and get started quickly in 2021 to accelerate business outcomes. Visit https://www.tamr.com/master-data-gcp-migration/

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

About intelia

intelia is a data analytics, cloud and intelligent automation consultancy headquartered in Australia and serving clients across APAC. We work with organisations to uplift their data maturity, uncovering insights to truly drive business value while increasing the speed at which they can integrate, analyse and consume data. Partnering with cutting edge technology With a team of leading engineers and delivery consultants, intelia have helped organisations transform their data ecosystem and unlock the value that sits in their data.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1157929/Tamr_Logo.jpg?p=medium600