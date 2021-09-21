Driver Shortage Inspires a New Local Company

Custom Carriers offers customized resources and plans to help both drivers and companies to close the gap on driver shortages. They are definitely “meeting every need”.

—

Custom Carriers is a new driver recruiting company looking to reinvent the wheel by minimizing the driver shortage gap. They offer customized services to help drivers and companies find exactly what they both need. Their approach is based solely on exemplary customer service and building long lasting relationships. Their motto “meeting every need” is exactly what they are doing. They are located in Fort Worth, TX but offer their services nationwide.

Custom Carriers cater to companies based on their specific needs. Whether they are looking for one dedicated driver, or a fleet of team drivers, Custom Carriers will deliver that and more. According to ATA ‘s Trucking activity report, there is currently a 94% turnover rate for drivers. Custom Carriers is currently changing those statistics. They will become everyone’s top source for professional, experienced, loyal, committed drivers. Custom Carriers recruits drivers by leveraging cutting edge technology and resources that helps build relationships and consistently improves their odds of finding the best hires.

Not only does Custom Carriers cater to companies, they have a database of drivers ready to step in when needed. Custom Carriers make sure they perfectly match a driver to their ideal company so that companies can focus on their bottom line instead of driver retention. They understand that drivers need certain things in order to do their job properly. Every driver’s needs and wants are different so with the Custom Carriers approach, they are able to provide what the driver needs and more. They negotiate terms and conditions on the driver’s behalf to make sure both parties are able to create a long term relationship, ultimately keeping drivers employed, companies staffed, and driver retention at an all time low.

About Custom Carriers

Custom Carriers is a faith-based business that specializes in driver recruiting. Whether you are a driver looking for a company to call home or a company looking for long term, loyal drivers, they are here to help. They help companies struggling with hiring and keeping drivers. Their specialty is driver retention. They founded the company with all moving parts in mind. They understand the needs and wants of drivers as well as the expectations of each individual company. For more information, you may visit them at www.CustomCarriersLLC.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan Mitchell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Custom Carriers, LLC

Address: 600 W. 6th Street Suite 400 Fort Worth, TX 76102

Phone: 817-834-9235

Website: http://www.customcarriersllc.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/driver-shortage-inspires-a-new-local-company/89046102

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89046102