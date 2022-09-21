Driver Technologies and Fleetr Announce Partnership to Offer Fleet Owners Innovative Road Safety Solutions

Small fleet operators and drivers gain access to fleet management solutions and premium dash cam app to promote safer driving habits.

—

Driver Technologies, Inc., an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, and Fleetr by Jooycar, a leader in small fleet management solutions, today announced a partnership to disrupt the fleet management market by providing a low-cost solution to small fleet operators and drivers that includes location and trip data, safety alerts and dash cam video through Fleetr’s telematics and Driver’s premium service offering. In addition, Fleetr drivers will gain access to a personal DriverCloud where drivers can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, safety warnings, and location with interested parties such as employers, insurers, and family members. Each fleet manager will also receive access to their own DriverCloud to see all videos and data from the fleet.



According to the most recent American Trucking Association report, 91.5% of fleets operate six or fewer vehicles, and 97.4% operate less than 20 vehicles. “At Driver, we wanted to find a strong partner within the small fleet management industry to improve road safety for vehicles on the road,” said Marcus Newbury, COO, and co-founder of Driver Technologies. “Our partnership with Fleetr will continue to help small fleet owners worldwide reduce equipment costs and installation time of new technology for fleet drivers through using their smartphone combined with devices.” Earlier this summer, Driver Technologies announced the launch of the premium version of its No. 1 rated dash cam app, Driver®, which includes real-time safety alerts: forward collision, driver drowsiness, and distraction warnings, cloud storage, AI analysis, and coaching to help promote good driving habits. Through the partnership, Fleetr subscribers will gain access to DriverPremium and a cooling dash cam mount for free, and in the case of a collision, Driver will provide a video and a written report to the fleet manager.

Fleetr launched in 2021 with the mission to help small services companies such as plumbers and electricians track their vehicles and encourage driver safety. Via a device plugged into your car and connected with a mobile/desktop app, Fleetr equips fleet owners and managers with affordable and easy-to-use telematics and machine learning to collect data about driving behavior, real-time vehicle location, maintenance reporting, and driver safety and risk assessment.

“At Fleetr, we’re on a mission to provide affordable, easy-to-use solutions for small fleet owners to manage overall spend and improve safety,” said Rachel Corn, CEO of Fleetr. “Through our partnership with Driver Technologies, we’re able to provide more safety features than ever before to our customers at a price point that meets their needs and is ground breaking in the SMB fleet management space. Never before have small fleet owners been able to buy fleet management solutions and dashcam applications for $14.99. In today's inflationary environment and in the face of rising insurance premiums, this combined offering will bring important savings to small business owners. Moreover, the dashcam functionality will be valuable in our soon-to-be-launched auto insurance product.” For more information about Driver Technologies’ and Fleetr’s partnership, please download the Driver App (Apple or Android app store) and the Fleetr App (Apple or Android app store) and visit their websites at drivertechnologies.com and fleetr.com.



About Us: About Driver Technologies Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app Driver, transforms a driver’s phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the DriverCloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. The Driver app was recently featured in the June 2022 print edition of Consumer Reports as one of four dash cameras in the June 2022 print edition of Consumer Reports on “What a Dash Cam Can Do For You.” For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/ About Fleetr Fleetr, a Jooycar company, is the leader in small fleet management and insurance solutions. We have built an AI-powered platform that provides tracking and actionable insights to fleet owners. We are proud to serve nearly 30,000 connected vehicles with affordable and easy solutions across several countries. We believe in the power of telematics and big data to address the pressing needs of the small fleet owner and are working tirelessly to reduce costs, improve efficiency and increase safety. For more information, please visit fleetr.com/

