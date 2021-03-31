DriveU.auto Appoints Intralink to Bring Superior Connectivity for Autonomous Vehicle Teleoperation to the Chinese Market

KFAR SABA, Israel and SHANGHAI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveU.auto, developer of a software-based connectivity platform for autonomous vehicles teleoperation announced today that it has appointed Intralink to accelerate autonomous vehicle deployments in the rapidly growing Chinese market.

To support this activity, Intralink – an international business development consultancy specialising in Asia - will establish a business development and sales team in China to promote DriveU.auto's offerings.

"Autonomous Vehicles are being developed throughout China to serve different use cases, all requiring teleoperation for deployment. DriveU.auto has been working with OEMs and Autonomous Vehicle developers in China for some time," said Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU.auto. "Thanks to the combination of DriveU.auto's proven technology and Intralink's local market knowledge, expertise, strong network and on-site capabilities, we are able to better meet growing market demand."

"Intralink has been a pioneer in helping technology companies expand in China, with a strong focus on the automotive sector," said Daniel Kollar, Head of Intralink's Automotive & Mobility Practice. "With the exponential growth of the autonomous vehicles market in China, we see teleoperation as a critical enabler of rapid, safe deployment. DriveU.auto is an important addition to our client portfolio in critical autonomous vehicle technologies and we're extremely proud to have been appointed to run their sales program in China."

Widespread commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles presents significant technological and regulatory challenges. Remote human supervision (and when needed, intervention) - or teleoperation - is widely perceived as a critical building block in the development, testing, and deployment of autonomous vehicles. AV Teleoperation is done over cellular networks, the performance constraints of which present serious limitations on the required quality, continuity and low latency needed for the transmission of video between the autonomous vehicle and its remote operator. DriveU.auto's technology implements patented cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding, enabling the required performance levels needed for AV teleoperation.

About Intralink

Intralink is an international business development consultancy with a deep specialism in East Asia. It enables western companies to expand to Asia, and Asian companies to collaborate with global innovators.

With 80 full-time employees, a 30-year track record and offices in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, UK, France and Poland, Intralink makes companies' international expansion fast, easy and cost effective. The firm is a winner of The Queen's Award for Enterprise and the President's E Award for Export Service for helping companies like yours with their international business growth.

About DriveU.auto

DriveU.auto developed and is deploying a software-based connectivity platform for teleoperation of autonomous vehicles.

The DriveU.auto solution enables both remote driving (direct drive) or high-level commands (remote assistance) at very low latency and high reliability, based on patented cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding technologies.

Customers and partners - AV developers (cars, trucks and shuttles), OEMs, Tier 1 automotive suppliers, developers of autonomous delivery robots - have been using the DriveU.auto platform on roads in China, EU, US, Japan and Israel. Further information: www.driveu.auto

