Driving Decarbonization and Digitalization. Infineon showcases smart solutions together with ecosystem partners at OktoberTech™ forums

MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 10 October 2022 - The fight against global warming is one of the most important challenges of humanity. Innovative technologies and the use of electrical energy are key to reducing carbon emissions. Semiconductor innovations that contribute to the green and digital transformation are the core of nearly all smart and energy efficient solutions. However, the current challenges can only be tackled in high-level collaborations and on equal footing with ecosystem partners. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) will be demonstrating many of these solutions at OktoberTech™ forums across the globe."At Infineon, we have a clear focus to mitigate climate change and to shape a world for a better tomorrow," said Andreas Urschitz, Member of the Board and Chief Marketing Officer of Infineon. "As a leader in IoT and Power Systems, we drive the green and digital transformation to enable a net zero economy. We do this in close cooperation with our customers and partners. OktoberTech is a forum to showcase these smart solutions that make our world easier, safer and greener."OktoberTech Asia Pacific, happening in Singapore on 13 October 2022, will be hosting world leading experts from Infineon, LG Sciencepark, Deloitte, VinFast, Meta and many more. They will be speaking on future mobility, the Metaverse, and actions for change and a sustainable planet. The opening includes a joint live session with Superstart, LG's open innovation platform for startups, which will be concurrently held in South Korea. The one-day forum will be live-streamed. On-site participants will get to engage with over 40 showcases from Infineon and our partners. Find out more about the speaker line-up and agenda at OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 and register to access the livestream on our virtual platform.Hashtag: #Infineon

OktoberTech™ is Infineon's global event format, aimed at demonstrating how future technology can drive decarbonization and digitalization. Hosted in areas with vibrant innovation ecosystems, OktoberTech™ brings together startups, business leaders and experts.





Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).



Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com



