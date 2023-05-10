Driving Hands-Free With Car Screens At ChungAuto

ChungAuto is a company specializing in distributing Android car screen products in the Vietnamese market.

The Android car screen is a high-tech integrated product that provides many utilities and intelligent features, replacing the original car screen and providing a hands-free driving experience for the driver. With diverse designs, large size, high resolution, and multitasking capabilities, the Android car screen not only enhances convenience, entertainment, and safety while driving but also add elegance and modernity to the car interior. Some outstanding features include:

Integration of an intelligent voice command system and virtual assistant with excellent listening and understanding capabilities.

Some Android DVD screen products are integrated with sound system enhancement, car positioning and checking fines, supporting users to use many different features simultaneously.

Equipped with special features to help car owners limit unnecessary violations and collisions, such as the Vietmap S1 smart map warning speed and the 360-degree car camera that helps observe the surrounding environment while driving. Modern car screen product lines with 360-degree cameras often record sharp images and can even simulate 3D images around the car, which is very helpful for new drivers.

Integration of many exciting entertainment features such as Youtube, VTV Go, K+, and music playback, creating a feeling of using a high-end tablet for car owners.

The Android car screen is not just a simple display screen. It is a device that enhances convenience - safety - entertainment for drivers and contributes to the car's interior luxury.

Founded in 2014, after many years of development, ChungAuto has made a mark in Vietnamese customers' minds as a leading company in the automotive technology field.

ChungAuto offers a wide range of Android car screen products with sleek and luxurious designs, helping customers choose products suitable for their needs and style. Throughout its nearly 10 years of operation, ChungAuto has become a reputable partner and distributor of many big brands that supply car screens, such as Sony, Zestech, and Catrend.

For customers who are unsure about which car screen to choose, ChungAuto has the following advice:

The Eco Series segment, such as the OledPro Eco P350 screen, is suitable for low-usage customers, low-end cars or service vehicles.

The X Series segment or the Zestech ZT360 G screen is suitable for customers with high usage needs and owning cars priced from $21,000 to $30,000.

The high-end segment, such as the OledPro Ultra 2K screen or the Zestech Z800+ screen, is suitable for customers who own luxury cars, have car technology passion, and have abundant financial resources.

The Premium 12.3-inch version is suitable for car models with a high-protrusion screen design, such as Mazda, Kia, SantaFe, or Toyota Cross.

ChungAuto provides a range of car accessories, including car screens, android boxes, car sensors, dash cameras, 360 cameras, window tinting, speakers, cruise control, and more. The car screens at ChungAuto's pricing range from 4,500,000 VND to 30,000,000 VND, equivalent to $190 to $1,280. All car screens at ChungAuto are 100% genuine and available for customers to inspect before purchasing. ChungAuto takes less than 2 hours to install car screens, which helps customers save waiting time.

ChungAuto has a team of nearly 100 technicians distributed evenly among different departments. The team has professional skills, experience, and attitude in installing all car accessories. ChungAuto regularly invites professors and lecturers who are experts in technical fields like mechanics, electronics, and coding to enhance its employees' knowledge and work efficiency. Therefore, ChungAuto always researches and quickly anticipates market trends to meet all customers' needs and requirements.

ChungAuto invests in its infrastructure to improve its ability to meet customer demands. With a large workshop area, ChungAuto can easily serve dozens of cars simultaneously. ChungAuto is proud to be one of the largest distributors and installers of car accessories nationwide. For more information about ChungAuto and its car screen products, please visit: https://chungauto.vn/man-hinh-o-to-c5.html

About the company: ChungAuto is a company that specializes in providing, distributing, and repairing various types of car accessories. The products ChungAuto offers include car screens, car android boxes, car sensors, dash cams, 360-degree cameras, window tint film, speakers, cruise control, etc. ChungAuto is a partner and distributor of big brands such as Catrend, Zestech, Vietmap, 3M, Steelmate, Thiên Minh AutoSafety, DCT, Xiaomi, etc.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChungAuto.vncom/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfOmAEaAxoZG2ZJ0ZoJ4sFw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ledangtrungg

Name: ChungAuto

Email: Send Email

Organization: IAC Digital

Address: No. 10 Alley 87, Thien Hien Street, Dinh Thon, My Dinh Ward, Nam Tu Liem

Phone: (+84) 925 588 666

Website: https://chungauto.vn/man-hinh-o-to-c5.html



