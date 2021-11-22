Driving Sustainability through Digital Governance - Tricor hosts 19th Annual Conference

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor's 19th Annual Conference was held on the 19th of November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event was supported by Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hongkong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen as the co-organizer, with The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, The Hong Kong Investor Relations Association, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and the Asia CEO Community as supporting partners. The event was held in a Hybrid format using Tricor's award winning platform, SPOT and welcomed over 1,500 delegates in-person and virtually from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia and Singapore.



The half-day conference on the theme of " Driving Sustainability through Digital Governance " gathered industry elites and senior leaders from ChinaChem Group, Invest HK, Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hongkong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Outreach, Financial Services Development Council, King & Wood Mallesons, Raffles Family Office, HKCGI, CLP Holdings, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Tricor Axcelasia and Tricor's in-house experts. The speakers explored a host of topics relating to Corporate Governance, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, Trust & Legacy Planning, Digitalisation of Investor Relations, Future of Family Offices and much more.

"In a post pandemic world driven by digital technologies, it is essential for companies of all sizes to leverage technology to boost their growth. Additionally, sustainability has increasingly become a top priority for companies and the government, with investors showing concern about how a company incorporates digital services for uplifting corporate governance," says Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong.

"There is increasing evidence in recent years that shows companies which integrate sustainability, transparency and good governance into their businesses can demonstrate long-term success. As the established leader in driving corporate governance in Asia, we at Tricor have been hosting our Annual Conference since 2002 to instill a robust corporate governance culture within all our clients and partners. Over the last two decades, the conference has brought together over 20,000+ attendees from a host of industries to learn from over 200 heavy weight speakers."

Empowering companies in navigating the journey from Startup to IPO and Beyond

Tricor is Asia's leading business expansion specialist, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, corporate trust & debt services, and governance advisory. Tricor provides the building blocks for our clients' business growth, from incorporation to IPO and beyond. The Tricor Ecosystem has developed over decades of amassed experience, intuitive tools, people connections, and strong partnerships. With a team of 600+ professionals serving over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies, our strong track record has made us the benchmark for professional services in Hong Kong.

The 20th Tricor Annual Conference will be held in November 2022, continuing our commitment to cater to our clients' business needs and innovatively creating the right solutions that help them stay at the forefront of industry.

About Tricor:

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 700+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and Mainland China in full strength.

Tricor Services Limited's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

Take your first step towards business success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders, and get to know more at www.tricorglobal.com.

