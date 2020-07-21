DroneDeploy Opens Australia Office and Hires CFO to Meet Increasing Global Demand Silicon Valley veteran M.G. Thibaut joins startup to help lead international growth GlobeNewswire July 21, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 90% of industry professionals saying they intend to increase spending on drone solutions in 2020, DroneDeploy today announced it has opened an Australia office and hired a Chief Financial Officer to meet global demand for the company's solutions. The company also announced its Summer Product Release.

The announcement comes as DroneDeploy sees accelerating global growth, bolstered by recent needs for contactless, automated, and remote solutions due to the worldwide pandemic. The company now has over 5,000 customers that have mapped more than 150 million acres, doubling in the past year. This total includes more than 5 million acres mapped in Australia alone.

That's why DroneDeploy is also announcing the opening of an office in Sydney and the hiring of APAC GM, Adam Savage. Savage previously had leadership roles running APAC teams for NewVoiceMedia and CloudSense. DroneDeploy plans to rapidly expand its team in Sydney and across the region in the coming year, and already serves leading Australian companies including Hansen Yuncken and Republic Cement.

M.G. Thibaut, previously the CFO of the CRM platform Copper, joined DroneDeploy as Chief Financial Officer on July 15th. Thibaut will be based in San Francisco and be responsible for leading all finance and planning.

"As we serve a more global customer base, including the world’s largest companies, M.G.'s expertise and experience will help us best scale and serve our customers," says Mike Winn, CEO and Co-Founder, DroneDeploy.

Thibaut has over 20 years of experience leading finance teams and guiding startups in Silicon Valley. In addition to Copper, she held leadership roles at Strava, Discovery Digital Networks, and Yahoo!. She earned her undergraduate degree from Stanford and holds an MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business.

"It’s an honor to join DroneDeploy during this vital time of growth,” says Thibaut. “I’m looking forward to advancing our leadership position and providing the most value to our customers."

Additionally, the company announced its Summer Product Release, which includes serving customers out of a South Korean data center, and SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, an internationally recognized security and availability standard. As part of the Summer Product Release, Live Stream capabilities will come out of beta, which empowers a range of industries, such as oil & gas, utilities, construction, and more, to safely – and remotely – assess sites from the air. Furthermore, customers will have new automated reporting capability, easier compliance with in-built LAANC authorizations, and live ESRI integration.

