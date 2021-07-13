DroneShield (ASX:DRO) Releases Record Results

SYDNEY, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) ("DroneShield" or the "Company"), global leader in counter-UAS, Electronic Warfare and Signals Intelligence solutions has today released an all-time record quarterly result, continuing on its trajectory of continuous record revenues since its listing in 2016.

Key financial highlights included:

2Q21 quarterly customer receipts of $7.4 million , an all-time record, despite COVID slowdown.

, an all-time record, despite COVID slowdown. 1H21 cash receipts of $9.1 million , a 600% growth over 1H20 cash receipts.

, a 600% growth over 1H20 cash receipts. Bank balance as at 30 June 2021 increasing to $14.2 million .

increasing to . $200 million global sales pipeline, across number of key markets and products, in a $6bn total addressable market.

The quarterly report filed with ASX is available here.

Media Enquiries

Email: media@droneshield.com

Tel: +61 2 9995 7280

About DroneShield Limited

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK, specialising in C-UAS, Electronic Warfare, RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, rapid prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing. Our capabilities are used to protect military, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of Australian based engineers, we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations to protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

