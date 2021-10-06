Dry/Damaged Hair Care – Salon-Quality All-In-One Restorative Product Launched

E-comm company PHamily Hair Care (PHC) is announcing the launch of its all-in-one hair care product. Designed to provide a less expensive, natural solution to thinning or damaged hair, the product is lightweight, non-greasy, and eliminates the need for styling gels, waxes, and conditioners.

Healthy, shiny hair indicates confidence and a willingness to invest in one’s appearance. This can put a person in their best light when socializing, applying for a new job, or when simply carrying out day-to-day activities. With the launch of their all-in-one hair care product for every hair type, e-comm company PHamily Hair Care (PHC) provides a natural repair and restoration alternative individuals can turn to for a convenient and affordable way to nurture full, healthy-looking hair.

More information is available at https://www.phamilyhair.com

The team at e-comm company PHamily Hair Care represent a salon-quality product designed to help individuals who struggle with dry, damaged, and thinning hair look and feel their best. With the launch of their natural, budget-friendly all-in-one product, the company makes stronger, healthier hair more accessible and easier for individuals with any hair type to achieve.

Vegan and cruelty-free, PHamily Hair Care is formulated for all hair textures. The product is suitable for straight, wavy, curly, and tightly curled hair. It is safe for all ages and hair colors, including chemically treated hair. Once the product has been used several times, it contributes to a reduction in tangles and knots that dry hair often produces. The product plumps and thickens hair strands resulting in a fuller, more polished look.

The main ingredients making up PHC are water, carbomer, shea butter and coconut oil. Users simply apply the product to sections of damp hair, coating strands generously from root to tip, and then style as desired. There’s no water or rinsing required.

A recent customer says, “I absolutely love PHamily Hair Care. It exclusively satisfies all my hair care needs. It thoroughly conditions, moisturizes, and strengthens and protects my delicate strands. Whether I’m wearing a wash ‘n’ go or a fancy updo, PHamily Hair Care is all I need to make my hair look gorgeous. Rated five stars.”

With the launch of their natural, all-in-one hair care product, the team at PHamily Hair Care are helping individuals that struggle with damaged, dry, or thinning hair achieve the healthy, shiny appearance they’re after without resorting to pricy wigs or extension enhancements.

