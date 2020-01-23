Dsco Announces the 444 Best Drop Shipping Brands of 2019

globenewswire
Dsco Announces the 444 Best Drop Shipping Brands of 2019GlobeNewswireJanuary 22, 2020

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Dsco, a leading distributed inventory network, announced their ranking of the top 444 drop shipping brands of 2019.

Rankings on Dsco’s 444 List are categorized by performance both in virtual communication and physical fulfillment. White Mark, Fuzion, Elite, and Melissa & Doug were recognized as top four drop shippers, each with perfect fulfillment on hundreds of thousands of orders. Many of the other brands on the 444 List maintained rates of 98% or higher.

"We prioritize drop ship orders every day and it’s a huge team effort to maintain such a high fulfillment rate,” said Larisa Mikhaylov, VP of IT for BCI Brands.

Drop shipping has been in the news recently with REI launching its own program last October and Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison stating that Lowe’s is “improving our systems and processes to allow us to quickly add SKUs and drop ship vendors to more rapidly expand our online assortment.” Last May, Kohl’s also signed an exclusive drop ship partnership with Fanatics to significantly broaden the fan gear assortment for Kohl’s online customers.

With many drop shippers now surpassing industry fulfillment benchmarks of 95%, distributed fulfillment models such as drop shipping appear poised to take up a larger and larger portion of ecommerce. "Drop shipping has been a key initiative and major source of growth for our company,” said Tiffany Bowe, Karen Kane’s Vice President of Sales.

“What’s fascinating about this year’s list is the number of brands able to process tens of thousands of orders while maintaining a 99.5% or better fulfilment rate,” said Jeremy Hanks, CEO of Dsco. “Brands can now fulfill orders faster, cheaper, and better through drop shipping than traditional fulfillment models.”

For the complete Dsco 444, please visit: https://www.dsco.io/the-dsco-444/

About Dsco

Headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, Dsco is the world’s most powerful distributed inventory network, simplifying the way companies connect and exchange retail data. Leading enterprise retailers including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Luxottica, and Finish Line–as well as thousands of their brand partners–use Dsco to sell more perfectly. For more information, please visit http://www.dsco.io/.

Media Contact

media@dsco.io

Primary Logo

More about
drop shipping retail ecommerce supply chain data Technology

TRENDING

Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES