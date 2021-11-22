DSM recognized for advancing sustainable food commitments and novel science-based solutions across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company active in Health, Nutrition and Bioscience has been awarded 'Asia's Most Sustainable Company of the Year' by Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards.



Members of the ACES Awards panel noted DSM's strong commitment towards transforming global food systems through a series of quantifiable and science-based targets that will concurrently ultimately benefit the health of the planet and its inhabitants.

Current methods of food consumption and production are considered by many to be unsustainable for the planet. Further inaction will result in increased and more severe natural disasters, exacerbating food insecurity and social unrest around the globe.

Events like the recently concluded COP26 and United Nations Food Systems Summit, and the upcoming Nutrition for Growth Summit have also further cemented global collaboration towards tackling the world's biggest problems like climate change and malnutrition.

Christina Celestine, Director, Regional Communications & External Affairs Asia Pacific / China commented, "Food production and the planet are intrinsically linked. We have seen many urgent calls recently to cut emissions from the agriculture and livestock industry. Fortunately, through advancements in digital technology and bioscience we can create brighter and more prosperous lives for all."

The recent pandemic has highlighted the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in catalysing climate action and food system transformations. Doing so would further progress in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

"DSM envisages a world in 2050 where everyone has access to good nutrition, where agriculture and food production leaves no footprint; where food loss and waste are challenges of the past; and where farmers and communities thrive. To make this a reality, the private sector will need to step up and partner with governments and civil society across the entire food value chain."

Across Asia Pacific, DSM has been recognized for its efforts in creating end-to-end solutions that improve nutritional levels across both animals and humans alike for a healthier and more sustainable food system.

DSM has created innovative nutrition solutions like ampli-D®, a faster acting form of vitamin D, and Nu-Shakti®, a range of affordable and accessible nutritional solutions, to protect and improve human health and nutrition for greater productivity and increased human capital.

Similarly, DSM's feed additive Bovaer® helps reduce methane emissions by at least 30% in ruminants like cows. The novel feed additive has recently received full regulatory approval in Brazil and Chile.

DSM's success in driving sustainable solutions have been a testament to the company's strong culture of good leadership and foresight.

"The values of being Caring, Courageous, and Collaborative underpin all our interactions with external stakeholders as well as amongst our employees. We also ensure accountability through our rigorous auditing and reporting process."

"When COVID-19 hit the world in 2020, we launched several iterations of 'Optimize your Immunity', a recurring campaign which drove nutrition education amongst employees and provided them with the resources to care for the nutrition and immune health of their loved ones."

"At the peak of the pandemic, we also created peer groups and revised our communications processes to ensure that our employees feel safe working be it from their homes or at our offices and factories."

This is the second time DSM was recognized by ACES Awards. In 2018, DSM was amongst several recipients of ACES Awards' 'Top Green Companies'.

