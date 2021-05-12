DST, Brunei's Largest Telco Company Launches Mobile App Jointly Developed by Multisys

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyDST, the mobile app and website that was developed by MultiSys Technology Corporation, a leading software developer in the Philippines was recently completed together with DST and was successfully launched in April 2021.



MyDST; Mobile App and Website.

DST and MultiSys had first announced their partnership in August 2020 as both seek to expand their market reach to the ASEAN region.

With the synergy, the partnership bolsters both the company's strengths through divergence of culture, technology and technical collaboration. Despite the distance and limitations brought by the pandemic, the partnership attests that there's value in diversity.

"The development of the current app presents our shared vision to expand in the region, and also marks the start of many more exciting developments on the app. Our joint development had been an amazing experience. With DST's use-cases library, both DST and MultiSys were able to to simplify complex integrations that resulted in a much user-friendly interface for both existing and newly-added services - improving our customer digital experience overall." Shared by Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni, the CEO of DST.

MyDST aims to serve all DST Subscribers for them to manage their DST accounts within the reach of their fingertips and without having to visit any DST branches.

This platform has a wide array of personalized features that will enable users to manage multiple accounts, make bill payments using various digital payment platforms, and monitor their mobile usage for data, credit balance and recharge consumption.

Moreover, users can subscribe to add-on data packages, purchase Easi recharge, transfer credit to other prepaid subscribers, and even make donations.

More security features have also been added, such as Mobile PIN, Face ID and Fingerprint.

David Almirol Jr., MultiSys Founder and CEO had shared, "Our continuous regional expansion unfolds our country's deep bench of talent, skills and technological capacity that seek nothing more than to help companies and organizations here and abroad to embark or fortify their own digital transformation journeys. As we more forward, we will continue to help the region advance through advanced Filipino technology."

Jovy Hernandez, SVP & Head of PLDT & Smart Ent. Business Group and President & CEO of ePLDT, inc had also shared his sentiments on the collaboration between DST and MultiSys. He had said "We at PLDT Enterprise are thrilled to be part of this collaboration with MultiSys and DST. The launch of MyDST app improved the customers' experience by enabling them to manage their accounts online. We are happy to be part of this initiative."

About Datastream Digital Sdn Bhd (DST)

Datastream Digital (DST) is born out of an infrastructure carveout of Brunei's telco industry transformation, which followed through with DST's own major digital transformation exercise. Formally a full-service Mobile Network Operator and a full Mobile Service Provider to now, an asset light, customer focused digital first operator, in triple play mobile, fixed and all things digitally horizontal.

Now expanding from a mobile service provider to a fixed service provider, both Residential and Enterprise and mobile and fixed convergence play, DST remains the major telco player in Brunei. With the expansion of services to fixed, this is a developing area for growth.

Backed by its 25 years of traditional telco experience, and always transforming mindset, DST continues to build on its digital platform and will continue to build its ecosystem to provide digital services, providing value and convenience as a priority to its customers in Brunei, with a set vision to grow into the region as a digital service provider.