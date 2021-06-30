Dtonic Wins Top Prize at SelectUSA Tech Asia-Pacific Finals

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dtonic, a member of Born2Global Centre, specializing in spatio-temporal big data processing, became the first Korean company to win SelectUSA Tech's Asia-Pacific pitch competition final.



Dtonic CI

The SelectUSA Tech pitch contest, part of the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2021, was held online from June 7-11, and was attended by 1,400 participants from 80 countries. The Summit was divided into 13 sessions, featuring startups that had won their local preliminaries.

Dtonic earned eligibility to participate as the Korean representative in the global pitching contest by winning the Korean pitching contest hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul on April 16, where Dtonic's pitch gained attention even amidst those of local winning teams from Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia and the Philippines. The results of the Korea pitching contest were as follows: Dtonic won first place, while second and third place were won by Cambodia (Singapore) and Dealogikal (Philippines), respectively.

Dtonic was not only featured in the SelectUSA Investment Summit's pitch competition and an online booth at the event's virtual platform, but engaged in online networking with American companies and had business meetings with representatives of the Department of Commerce of Arizona, Maryland and Michigan.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit, which is in its eighth year, is operated by the US Department of Commerce.

Yong-Joo Jun, CEO of Dtonic, said, "It was an immense honor for Dtonic to win after competing with many excellent companies. We learned a great deal from the many talented, idea-rich companies from diverse countries and industrial sectors that were present that day—thanks to which we gained a new business opportunity. We acquired information from the SelectUSA Investment Summit that was very, very useful in breaking into the American market—for which we are grateful to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in South Korea. We also appreciate all the help provided by the Born2Global Center, the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development, and the Gyeonggi Provincial Office."

Dtonic is a big data company that deals with spatio-temporal big data. The company started as an in-house venture by Hyundai Motor Company and was spun off in 2014. It has successfully developed technology necessary to process spatio-temporal big data and is currently expanding into the field of smart cities and etc.

Dtonic's technology Geo-Hiker resembles a boosting engine that helps speed up processing and analysis of spatio-temporal big data. It utilizes a top-notch indexing algorithm based on the spatio-temporal characteristics of big data. In addition, advanced data distribution technology is applied for optimal channel load between nodes to maximize data processing performance. This technology was introduced to Hyundai Motor Company and the Korean Road Traffic Authority and will be used in the Busan Eco-Delta Smart City and Smart Campus projects as well as projects for autonomous vehicles and future mobility, smart factories, and smart farms.

Spatio-temporal big data technology developed by Dtonic is regarded as the core of Korea's COVID-19 Epidemiological Investigation Support System (EISS), which played a pivotal role in the success of Korean quarantine. Today, EISS is being exported worldwide. This contribution by Dtonic proved excellence of Korea's quarantine system to the world. Dtonic is also preparing to enter Europe and the Middle East through and arrange technology transfer with local companies.

For more detailed information on Dtonic, visit https://www.dtonic.io/.

Media contact

Dtonic: noora90@dtonic.io

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com