Dubai Luxury Real Estate Firm, Starling Properties, Nominated for Property Finder’s 2023 Quality Brokerage of the Year Award

Property Finder, Dubai’s premier property portal, announced the nomination of Starling Properties for the esteemed Quality Brokerage of the Year Award. Compared with previous winners, seeing such a new firm garner enough attention to be nominated for the prestigious honor is stunning.

Starling Properties recently finished its first year of operation, which makes the real estate company’s impact in the industry all the more impressive. The agency, led by Chairman Trent Challis, specializes in luxury real estate in Dubai’s exclusive property market. Starling Properties's cohesive and knowledgeable team has a proven history of unparalleled service and a client-focused approach. So, it is easy to understand why they've had such a meteoric rise. That success led to the firm being nominated for recognition by one of Dubai's most recognizable and reliable real estate industry sources.

“I am honored to announce Starling Properties’ nomination for Quality Brokerage of the Year at the Property Finder Awards 2023,” Chairman Challis said. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our 50-strong team in redefining luxury living in Dubai—a city unparalleled in its blend of innovation, tradition, and investment opportunities.”

Reshaping the Luxury Real Estate Customer Experience in Dubai

Starling Properties knows customer satisfaction is key in the luxury real estate industry, and its expert team provides unsurpassed service, redefining the client experience when purchasing, renting, or selling luxury properties in Dubai.

“Our emphasis on customer satisfaction is what sets us apart from other agencies in the market,” Challis said. “This nomination propels us to continue fostering a culture of integrity and superior service. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.”

A Testament to Trust and Excellence

The annual Property Finder Quality Brokerage of the Year Award is a prestigious title showcasing a company that stands out in the industry. Typically, the nominees are well-established agencies with long-standing histories and reliable reputations. Starling Properties was founded just over a year ago, which makes their spectacular entry into the Dubai real estate market an astounding victory. The Property Finder nomination is another step toward cementing Starling Properties’ place in the industry, as the award conveys that any nominee is among a prestigious class of trusted excellence.

Finding the Perfect Dubai Property

With a team of more than 50 experts in the Dubai real estate market, Starling Properties specializes in matching clients with their perfect property. From penthouses, apartments, and townhouses to villas, land, off-plan projects, and property development, the team at Starling Properties has a specialized professional to close the deal.

A Reliable, Full-Service Real Estate Agency

Starling Properties offers a comprehensive range of real estate services for clients in Dubai. Agents work to learn about their clients to find a property suited to their desires. With the team curating a roster of exceptional listings in the exclusive Dubai market, Starling Properties provides unparalleled client advisory services that create tailored solutions designed to accomplish maximum customer satisfaction.

Whether clients seek to buy, rent, or sell property in Dubai, Starling Properties has experts in-house to handle all aspects of their real estate needs.

— Property Acquisition

— Renovation

— Design and Construction

— Reselling

— Investment Advice

— Luxury Property Services

Redefining Dubai Property Investment with the Starling Properties VIP Package

The process of investing in Dubai properties doesn’t have to be stressful and tedious. Starling Properties creates a luxury experience with its VIP package, which includes a round-trip flight, chauffeur service in an elegant Rolls Royce, three nights at an opulent five-star hotel while viewing some of the most spectacular properties the world has to offer, and assistance in obtaining the prestigious golden visa with an investment of two million AED.

“Imagine hassle-free investing in Dubai properties,” a Starling Properties representative said. “We do all the work. You get all the benefits. It couldn’t be easier.”

Conclusion

Visit the Starling Properties website to learn more about the exceptional properties available for sale or rent in Dubai or to discuss listing a property. Reach out on Facebook, Twitter (StarlingUAE), or Instagram (starlingproperties) to connect with the brand through social media.



