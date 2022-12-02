DUC App developed by Duales ensures easy payment processing, worldwide

Latam-Centric DUC app has far-reaching global usage.

Duales Inc., a Toronto, Canada-based FINTECH and Money Service Business that was set up in 1994, has become the “go-to” place for those sending remittances to their friends and loved ones in Cuba and the LATAM Region. Over the years, both Canadians, as well as Cuban-Americans and others, turned to Duales whenever they sought flexible options to send money to Cuba.



Options offered by Duales included home delivery of money transfers (in either Dollars/USD or Cuban Pesos/CUP), as well as into various bank accounts at very competitive rates (transfers into an account holder’s bank account as well as transfers into an account holder’s Debit cards – in US Dollars/USD). Customers who need funds sent into a Cuban bank card must have such cards issued to beneficiaries by one of the island’s three banks: Banco Metropolitano, Banco de Credito y Comercio, or Banco Popular de Ahorro.



Duales developed the "DUC" App, which stands for "Decentralized Units of Currencies" and is easily accessible in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to keep ahead of the competition in the remittance industry. By activating the "DUC" App and completing a transaction with only a few clicks, Duales offered its clients the option of processing payments while at home or on the go. The DUC App has already achieved 55,000+ downloads.



When one first activates the DUC app (which can be done using one’s Social Media Accounts such as Facebook, Google, or Apple, as well as through email or phone, a customer is issued a multi-features, multi-language and multi-currency wallet. In order to pay or get paid, one must be KYC verified to comply with financial regulations. The options that the DUC App offers to pay or get paid include: Customer’s debit or credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Transfer from customer’s bank account, and Converting cryptocurrencies into “DUCs” (the app’s proprietary digital private stable coins – used to execute payments)



Along with such options for individuals, small businesses can also pay or get paid simply by entering the phone number, email, or unique wallet address of the counterparty they wish to interact with. Something unexpected on a remittance app – small businesses can manage their payroll on it, complete with issuing payments to their employees through the App in a free P2P way.



The DUC App even lets a user pay or get paid by using the app’s global map. Other social media elements include chat within the app and a carousel for small ads that businesses can use together with email in DUC co-marketing campaigns.



The app also gives its users the option to convert currencies (for example – US dollars to Canadian Dollars, Euros to USD, Cuban Pesos (CUP), and Euros, and vice versa).



Those getting familiar with the DUC App will see that one can also send funds into the activated 16 countries out of the over 100 soon to be turned on – European countries with large immigrant populations like Spain and the UK, major Latin remittance markets like Colombia and Mexico, along with major Asian money transfer destinations like China, India and the Philippines. DUC App customers choosing to send funds to such countries can have payment issued to banks, wallets, or pick-up kiosks located in the destination country (such as Bancolombia in Colombia). The DUC App team plans to expand the destination bank listing to well over 1,000 different worldwide banks already in the app.



Since many users must also maintain their cell phone accounts, there’s also a growing demand for cell recharges (or “top ups”). The DUC App also gives its users the option of executing such top-ups for their friends & relatives in over 200 countries.



In a growing number of regions, those who are unbanked are likely to have e-wallets installed on their cell phones (such as Digicel mobile phone customers in countries like Jamaica and Haiti, along with Airtel in India and various African countries). The DUC App can also transfer funds directly to mobile wallets (for example, Tigo Money in El Salvador, Unipagos in Mexico, and GCash in the Philippines, among others)



Once a DUC account holder receives funds into his/her wallet, that person can then transfer funds to other DUC users – for free (regardless of where the DUC users are geographically located). Tech-savvy users can even initiate transactions with other DUC account holders by simply scanning the latter’s QR code (which represents that person’s account).



As DUC App creator Henry Martinez notes, we are rolling out even more features as we speak such as Prepaid VISA and Mastercard, Gift Cards, Defi Staking, and a Matic DUC to support over 65,000 transactions per second at less than 0.001 penny per transaction.



Given the growing use of cryptocurrencies in many countries, including the USA and Canada, the Web 3.0 DUC Blockchain-driven platform also offers its users the option of trading their cryptos for fiat-which the app then transfers to retail and business recipients.



The “DUC” app’s user base is likely to grow in Latam and elsewhere for a simple reason: its features are like having a sophisticated “micro bank” inside one’s smartphone, as opposed to other remittance apps in the digital marketplace today, whose uses are more limited.



