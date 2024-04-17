Duc Lan Expands Its Market Presence and Bolsters Its Distribution Network in New Provinces and Cities

Duc Lan, one of the leading providers in Vietnam for comprehensive photocopy solutions for offices, has unveiled plans to expand its distribution market into districts and suburban areas of Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

—

Duc Lan Company, a prominent office solutions provider in Vietnam, today announced its business expansion plans. The company aims to widen its market and distribution network to several new provinces across the country to bring high-quality products and services closer to consumers and businesses.

This expansion plan includes establishing new sales and photocopy machine rental points in suburban districts (such as Binh Chanh, District 8, and District 12) and neighboring provinces around Ho Chi Minh City (Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Long An, and Binh Phuoc). The purpose is to meet the increasing demands of small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large organizations. Additionally, Duc Lan will enhance customer support services, including maintenance, repair, and supply of genuine printer ink, to ensure the best service experience for customers.

This expansion is part of Duc Lan's sustainable development strategy. The company recognizes the rapidly growing demand for photocopy machines and related services in suburban districts and neighboring provinces of the city, especially in industrial and educational areas. The new network will help Duc Lan increase market share and improve service quality, promptly and efficiently meeting the needs of customers.

Duc Lan is one of the leading providers in Vietnam for office solutions, including black and white and color photocopy machines, along with related services. With nearly 20 years of experience, Duc Lan proudly offers customers high-quality products and dedicated customer service. The photocopy machines distributed by Duc Lan are from Ricoh, a renowned Japanese brand known for its high quality, smooth operation, and durability.

Currently, Duc Lan offers two main types of services: distribution and rental of black and white or color photocopy machines. The rental machines are all digital color laser photocopy machines imported directly from Japan, with very high standards and quality, ensuring long-lasting operation. For rental orders, after completing the contract signing, Duc Lan's technicians will deliver, install, and provide free on-site training at the customer's office.

The photocopy machine rental service at Duc Lan is divided into two forms: long-term and short-term. Long-term rental service is calculated based on the number of counters (black and white, color) used within the month/quarter.

Over the years of operation in the business of selling and renting RICOH photocopy machines, Duc Lan has established its reputation and become a trusted destination, cooperating with many reliable customers.

For more detailed information about Duc Lan, please visit the website: https://ricohhcm.vn

Or follow their social media channels at:

About Duc Lan

Duc Lan was founded in 2007 specializing in selling and renting RICOH photocopy machines and continuously developing to provide customers with the best and most modern photocopy machine products. Drawing from its experience, Duc Lan focuses on providing services with reasonable prices, thoughtful warranty policies, and enthusiastic customer service.



﻿﻿

About the company: /Duc Lan/

Contact Info:

Name: Duc Lan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Duc Lan

Address: 1/68 Dang Thuy Tram Street, Ward 13, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 983 114 403

Website: https://ricohhcm.vn/



Release ID: 89127379

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.