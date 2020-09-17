Duck Creek Partners with WPS and InsurTechnix, Making their Jointly-Developed Cyban Solution Available to General Insurers in the U.K. GlobeNewswire September 17, 2020

London, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through new relationships with World Programming, the developers of WPS Analytics software, and InsurTechnix, and is now offering an accelerator based on the organizations’ jointly-developed Cyban solution on the Duck Creek Content Exchange. Cyban is a simple, cost-effective cyber risk platform that continuously determines the real-time value at risk for both policyholders and their insurers’ portfolios. Device-level data is captured in a dashboard that shows risk scores, alerts, and recommendations as risk levels or exposure change.

Cyban integrates with Duck Creek’s existing Cyber Liability product. The solution includes a lightweight, downloadable software sensor that collects and measures data-at-risk on devices in near-real-time and provides insights, alerts, and recommendations for reducing a business’s cyber risk exposure. Like telematics for auto insurance, these cyber insights are used to assess the true value of cyber premiums on an ongoing basis. Cyban also assists in forensic analysis should an attack happen and a claim be registered. Continual monitoring allows insurers to maintain healthy portfolios of cyber policies.

“Cyber security represents a growing threat to businesses of all sizes, and as the nature of cyber threat increases in scope and complexity, it is critical that insurers employ the most sophisticated tools possible to mitigate potential losses,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “Cyban is a fantastic value-add for insurers, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome World Programming and InsurTechnix into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

About World Programming

World Programming offers data science and analytics software and services including its WPS Analytics platform. World Programming is helping tier-1 organizations to modernize, save money and move data science and analytics processes into the cloud. Their global customer base covers all industry sectors and sizes. Learn more at worldprogramming.com

About InsurTechnix

InsurTechnix is a UK company. Their vision is to transform the cyber insurance industry in much the same way that telematics transformed auto insurance. Combining AI, analytics, and automation, their technology enables cyber insurers to properly price policy risks and constantly measure their portfolio exposure while their C-suite reporting tools help businesses manage their evolving cyber security risks. Learn more at insurtechnix.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

