Duck Creek Technologies Announces Winners of Its Inaugural 2023 Duck Creek Technologies Partner of the Year Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces today the winners for the company’s inaugural 2023 Duck Creek Technologies Partner of the Year Awards during its annual Partner Summit ’23, held in Orlando, Florida, September 20-21, 2023. Receiving Duck Creek’s 2023 Partner of the Year Awards were Systems Integrator Partners Accenture, Aggne and Coforge; Solution Partners Copart, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Smart Communications, and Quadient; and consulting partner Penguin Tech.



The SaaS (software-as-a-service) leader dedicated time during their event to recognize the incredible accomplishments of their solution partners, systems integrators and consulting partners worldwide. The Duck Creek Technologies Partner of the Year Awards were created to acknowledge the power of partnerships and celebrate significant joint achievements across the insurance ecosystem. Engraved glass awards were handed to the eight winners for achieving the highest level of excellence as a partner to Duck Creek and for having a vision to advance their business while reimagining the future of insurance.

Accenture was recognized as System Integrator Partner of the Year for excelling in joint go-to-market activities, delivering Duck Creek solutions to customers across the globe, and consistently exceeding delivery adherence standards.​ Accenture has achieved the highest number of completed implementations across Duck Creek solutions and maintains its position as a significant influence for global customer upsells.

Aggne was recognized as Americas Value Creation Partner of the Year for successful collaboration with Duck Creek sales teams to differentiate and win new business and development of accelerators to ensure successful migration of customers to Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD).

Coforge was recognized as International Value Creation Partner of the Year for providing exceptional delivery of packaged services to customers, realizing faster time to value from Duck Creek.​ Coforge successfully deployed prepackaged Duck Creek OnDemand solutions using accelerators and best practices in record time.

Copart was recognized as Operational Efficiency Solution Partner of the Year for its integration with Duck Creek. It improves operational efficiency for our mutual customers, enabling them to make intelligent insurance decisions and quickly meet policyholders' needs. Copart has been a valued go-to-market partner for Duck Creek in the top 10 auto insurer market and provides an industry-leading auto salvage service central to Duck Creek’s automotive claims strategy. Its robust integration with Duck Creek provides a demonstrable example of simultaneously improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions was recognized as Speed-to-Market Solution Partner of the Year for its integrations with Duck Creek, significantly impacting our mutual customers' speed to market. LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been a partner of Duck Creek for fourteen years. It offers ten pre-built integrations for its industry-leading solutions. Its integrations are more consistently adopted than others, resulting in quicker implementation time and cost savings for our mutual customers.

Quadient was recognized as Personalized Experiences Solution Partner of the Year for providing a compelling solution integration to better personalize the policyholder experience. Quadient is a leader in customer communications management with integrations available for Duck Creek Policy and Claims. Quadient engaged closely with Duck Creek during 2023 in various co-marketing activities around these integrations, resulting in multiple new sales opportunities for both parties.

Smart Communications was recognized as International Solution Partner of the Year for significantly contributing globally to Duck Creek’s business. Smart Communications is a recognized global leader in customer communications management. In 2023, their team stood out by collaborating extensively with Duck Creek’s team to develop key demonstration integrations jointly and sponsored our first annual customer summit for our APAC region.

Penguin Tech was recognized as Consulting Partner of the Year for making significant contributions to the value of the Duck Creek ecosystem. The Penguin Tech team has over 40 years of combined Duck Creek experience and accelerated the growth of the Duck Creek ecosystem by developing many integrations on behalf of our Solution Partners. These integrations with market leaders have created compelling sales demonstrations and extended the Duck Creek value proposition.

"We are thrilled by the valuable partnerships we've formed and our capacity to engage collaboratively with distinguished companies such as Accenture, Aggne, Coforge, Copart, LexisNexis, Quadient, Smart Communications, and Penguin Tech. Together, we are reshaping the landscape of innovation in the insurance industry as we continue delivering top-tier cloud-based solutions paired with exceptional services," said Mike Jackowski, CEO, Duck Creek Technologies. "It is a privilege to recognize these achievements and commemorate the accomplishments of our partners at our Partner Summit '23, with an audience comprising hundreds of fellow ecosystem members.”

For more information about these award-winning Duck Creek partners, visit https://www.duckcreek.com/partner/ and these partner websites:

Systems Integrator award winners:

Accenture

Aggne

Coforge

Solution Partner award winners:

Copart

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Quadient

Smart Communications

Consulting Partner award winner:

Penguin Tech

