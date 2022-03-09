Duck Creek Technologies Announces Winners of Its Standard of Excellence Customer Awards

Boston, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces today the winners for the company’s inaugural Standard of Excellence Customer Awards during Duck Creek’s annual user conference, Formation ’22, held in Orlando, Florida, March 6-8, 2022. Receiving Duck Creek’s Standard of Excellence Customer Award were AXIS, Encova Insurance, and Hollard Insurance.

The SaaS leader dedicated time during their marquee event to recognize the incredible accomplishments of their customers from across the world. The Standard of Excellence Customer Awards were created by Duck Creek to acknowledge the technological innovations happening in the insurance industry from those who have active technology deployments using one or more of the company’s modern core solutions. Engraved, glass awards were handed to AXIS, Encova Insurance, and Hollard Insurance for achieving the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions and for having a vision to advance their business, while reimaging the future of insurance.

AXIS was recognized for creating its Future Insurance Platform (FIP) program to encompass their digital journey and bring new products to market faster. This new operating platform delivers a collection of business operational improvements and aligns business functions for optimal performance. Through its FIP program, AXIS accelerated and broadened their knowledge base of products and customers by implementing enhancements quicker and eliminating duplicate entries. The Duck Creek Platform enabled greater business intelligence and operational efficiency for AXIS to go to market with new products in an accelerated timeframe.

Encova Insurance was recognized for modernizing and consolidating agency management functions across all lines of business into a single, integrated platform. The Duck Creek Distribution Management System (DMS) helped Encova establish seamless integrations and provide an enhanced personalized experience for their agents and agencies. The centralization of previously disconnected systems created a single source of truth for agent and agency details. Since going live on the Duck Creek Platform in December 2021, these automated processes have simplified the experience and decreased the timeframe of onboarding significantly.

Hollard Insurance was recognized for their implementation of Duck Creeks’ policy, billing and data hub technology solutions that allowed the company to enhance focus on their partners and customers. The low-code configuration accelerated product market entry, and its descriptive nature allowed Hollard to match the core requirements of brokers and clients. Duck Creek’s API integrations enabled Hollard to access all the core capabilities and plug them into the existing application landscape quickly, helping them bring their insurance vision into reality.

“Our customers are doing amazing things to bring innovation to the insurance industry. It was an honor to acknowledge this work and celebrate the successes of our customers live onstage at Formation ’22 in front hundreds of other members of our ecosystem. Insurance carriers across the globe are rising to the challenge to advance and simplify everyday insurance issues. We’re excited about our ongoing work with AXIS, Encova, and Hollard, and we recognize them today and every day for being invaluable partners to Duck Creek,” said Mike Jackowski, CEO at Duck Creek Technologies.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion on December 31, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

About Encova Insurance

A super-regional carrier ranked in the top 20 mutual insurance companies in the United States, Encova includes nearly 1,200 associates writing in 28 states and the District of Columbia, premiums in excess of $1 billion, a surplus in excess of $1.77 billion and assets in excess of $4.3 billion. The group markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies in the Midwest, Northeast and South.

About The Hollard Insurance Company Australia

Established in 1999, the Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (Hollard) is part of the Hollard International Group of companies and a top 5 General Insurer in Australia and New Zealand, underwriting a broad range of general insurance products, including motor, home, contents, business, and pet; both directly and through partnerships. For more information, visit www.hollard.com.au.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 (201) 962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com