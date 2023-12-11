Duck Creek Technologies Appoints Barbara Bufkin and Diane Fanelli to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has announced the appointments of Barbara Bufkin and Diane Fanelli to the company’s board of directors. Bufkin joins Duck Creek’s board with an extensive background in global (re)insurance, distribution, underwriting, and technology, advising companies in originating and fostering strategic partnerships. Fanelli is a global customer-centric operations leader known for her expertise in guiding global enterprise software teams and company growth.



“Barbara and Diane are each accomplished and recognized experts in their respective fields, and they will add incredible value to guide Duck Creek’s long-term mission and business strategy,” says Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. “Barbara’s and Diane’s areas of expertise are highly complementary and a perfect fit to enhance our customer success initiatives, advance our partner ecosystem to benefit our insurer customers and their policyholders, and enable our global growth aspirations. It is an honor to have their talents on our board of directors.”

Bufkin is a C-suite executive leader with vast experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry, with roles encompassing operational and strategic responsibilities, business and product development, underwriting, claims, risk management, and corporate governance. Most recently, she served as a senior advisor to Amwins and was a founding member of the Amwins Group Diversity & Inclusion Council. Bufkin has also held executive leadership roles at Argo Group, Assurant, Hamilton USA, Guy Carpenter, Sedgewick Payne (acquired by Guy Carpenter), and Swiss Re. Bufkin advocates for the value of the insurance industry as a career of choice in her role on the Board of Trustees of Gamma Iota Sigma (GIS) and is past president and chair of the governance committee formed during her tenure. Bufkin is a 2012 recipient of the Association of Professional Insurance Women’s (APIW) Woman of the Year award and was inducted into the Insurance Business America Hall of Fame in 2019. Her philanthropic work includes the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Council of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF).

Fanelli currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at iCIMS, where she leads the company’s professional services, award-winning customer success, technical support, revenue operations, go-to-market enablement, and customer training teams. In 2019 Fanelli was recognized with a CRN Channel Chief award and the CRN Women of the Channel award in 2018 and 2017 for her success in driving innovation, growth, and revenue through channel partners and customers. Prior global enterprise software executive leadership experience includes COO roles at Citrix and SAP. She has previously served as an executive sponsor of diversity and inclusion programs, including the Veterans to Work initiative at SAP. She is an active supporter of STEM initiatives to inspire today’s youth to focus on the digital careers of tomorrow.

Bufkin and Fanelli’s roles were sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in Duck Creek. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Carley Bunch

carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

Drake Manning

drake.manning@duckcreek.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c91b7515-576d-4ff6-9c4b-e66a7b01bd9a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d472257b-c63f-491f-b566-7786e54b60e4