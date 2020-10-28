Duck Creek Technologies Joins Madrid Fintech Cluster (MAD Fintech), an Initiative Between the Madrid City Council and the Ecofin Forum, which were recently joined by the Community of Madrid GlobeNewswire October 28, 2020

Madrid, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has joined the Madrid Fintech (MAD Fintech) Cluster, as one of more than 100 founder companies of this initiative which has worked in its 14 Commissions and 5 Working Groups since day one. The Cluster’s goal is to convert Madrid into a world fintech capital by gathering the most innovative companies in the financial and insurance/insurtech industries – as well as other associations and both public and private institutions – to boost and develop the ecosystem in Madrid and throughout Spain.

The Madrid Fintech Cluster (MAD Fintech) is dedicated to reinventing the financial services sector of the future in all its functional areas, including methods of payment, banking services, insurtech, savings, and investment; the group aims to accomplish this goal by generating spaces for ideas, debate, co-creation, training, talent stimulation, and open innovation. To this end, it acts as a laboratory of ideas for the progress of financial services and insurtech, taking advantage of the opportunities generated by the technological revolution and innovation accelerating across the industry.

The companies behind the Fintech Cluster are leading the development of a fintech/insurtech ecosystem in Spain by promoting a culture of collaboration, open innovation, and the generation of synergies between current and future organizations that the initiative can attract to the Madrid area, contributing to the generation and retention of top talent. Interconnected with the European and broader global ecosystem of large digital and financial capitals, the Cluster aims to bring Madrid to the forefront of innovation in this rapidly evolving technology market.

"MAD FinTech seeks to boost the FinTech sector in Madrid and from Madrid, in Spain and from Spain to the world through open innovation, training, networking and co-creation," said Salvador Molina, president of the Madrid Capital FinTech cluster (MAD FinTech). "It's a pleasure to be able to collaborate with a leader in the insurance industry like Duck Creek. Their extensive experience and knowledge of the market are key to helping promote the Cluster, its initiatives, and its technological ecosystem."

“Duck Creek has a relatively new presence in the Iberia region, and participating in the Madrid Fintech Cluster is an important avenue for us to show our scalable, flexible platform with its high level of configuration and personalization, our suite of future ready-solutions, as well as our mature and consolidated positioning in the market,” said Juan Antonio Costa, Country Manager for Spain and Portugal at Duck Creek Technologies. “It is also an excellent forum for us to collaborate and form alliances with other companies to boost the overall ecosystem and solve industry challenges. We are constantly connecting new partners to our Platform, with best-in-class Solution Partners worldwide offering more than 2000 APIs to the insurtech community to facilitate the optimization of the insurance lifecycle. It’s an honor to be included in this group as we work toward our mission to revolutionize insurance for the greater good.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About The Madrid Capital Fintech Cluster (MAD Fintech)

The MADRID CAPITAL FINTECH (MAD FinTech) cluster is a non-profit association created by the MADRID CITY COUNCIL, with the leadership of the ECOFIN FORUM through its CÍRCULO FINTECH working group and recently joined by the Community of Madrid. MAD FINTECH brings together commercial companies, financial entities, associations, training centers and institutions, both public and private, that carry out activities in the Madrid area with a global scope and that freely associate to promote the development of the FinTech ecosystem in Madrid and from Madrid in an international level.

