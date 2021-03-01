Duck Creek Technologies Names Chief People Officer

Boston, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today that experienced strategic human resources executive Courtney Townsend has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Townsend will be responsible for developing and executing Duck Creek’s overall human resources strategy and plan, including culture development, inclusion and diversity, succession planning, talent management, change management, and organizational and performance management. She will report directly to CEO Michael Jackowski and work closely with the company’s Executive Committee.

With more than 15 years in human resources, Townsend has extensive knowledge of the field and brings many strengths to Duck Creek Technologies, including strategic planning, organizational design, culture development, and internal and external engagement. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Stats Perform, a sports technology company, where she managed overall leadership and direction for their global human resources function and served as a trusted advisor and coach to the CEO and executive leadership team. Prior to that, Townsend held key positions supporting human resources objectives at Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for a variety of sectors.

Townsend is a graduate of Michigan State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business with a focus on human resource management. She will be based in Duck Creek’s Rosemont, Illinois office once physical locations reopen.

“My passion is helping grow and define the cultures of truly innovative companies as they help evolve the industries they serve,” said Townsend. “I believe Duck Creek is at a critical point in its journey, and I look forward to helping the company continue its momentum with key initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion, international expansion, and growing a team of true experts in their disciplines. I’m excited to be part of this industry at such a transformative time in the history of the workforce, and particularly proud to be joining an organization with the strong reputation that Duck Creek has for attracting and retaining such a talented group.”

“Courtney’s deep experience with human resources at the highest level made her a clear standout for us,” said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “As our company continues to grow and leads our industry through unprecedented change, and as the nature of the workforce changes in response to the world around us, we need leaders at all levels with the expertise and insight to lead us to the next chapter of our story. I am thrilled to welcome Courtney to the Duck Creek family and look forward to working with her as we continue to build our team of dedicated experts evolving the foundation of the insurance industry.”

