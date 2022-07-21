Duck Creek Technologies Now Offers Customers Integration with OpenText Exstream to Help Streamline Customer Communications and the Claims Process

Boston, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announced today a new partnership with OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX). Through this partnership, Duck Creek customers can now connect to OpenText Exstream via the Duck Creek Content Exchange (CE), allowing Duck Creek users to leverage on-demand, personalized documents and communications developed with the full capability set of OpenText Exstream.

OpenText Exstream is an industry leading cloud-native customer communications management (CCM) solution that offers comprehensive functionality and flexible deployment options in any major cloud platform of the customer’s choosing, or on-premises if needed. By combining the power of enterprise CCM with the benefits of being in the cloud, OpenText Exstream helps to expedite access to new innovations, by streamlining user experience and accelerating time to market from creation to design.

“Insurance carriers of all sizes are exploring ways to continuously deliver personalized experiences that help to engage their clients in dynamic ways,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. “We are excited to partner with Duck Creek Technologies as they work to help their customers further modernize their digital transformation journey by providing them with the ability to seamlessly integrate with OpenText Exstream via the Duck Creek Content Exchange.”

“The ability to have a single enterprise CCM solution in the cloud for all communications helps to not only improve policyholder satisfaction but carrier productivity at the same time,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “We are pleased to welcome OpenText Exstream to the Content Exchange and feel confident that this new integration will help to extend the value of our product offerings and enable our customers to benefit from ‘anywhere enabled’ cloud technology.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

