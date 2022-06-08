Duck Creek Technologies Recognized as a Leading Insurtech with Strong Culture, Commitment to Values and Consistent Growth

Boston, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, earns continued recognition across the globe for its favorable culture, commitment to values and consistent growth. In 2022, the company has earned multiple accolades, being awarded “Best Global Culture” by Comparably, ranked as one of the top 50 highest-growth Middle Market Leaders in Massachusetts by The Boston Business Journal, and recognized as “Best Employer of the Year” at the World HRD Congress.

“It is an honor to have Duck Creek recognized across the globe in the areas of growth and culture,” says Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek. “Our employees are really the ones who should be recognized. They are central to achieving our mission of transforming the P&C insurance industry. I feel fortunate every day for the opportunity to work alongside so many insurance technology experts who are highly innovative and deeply experienced professionals with diverse ideas and backgrounds.”

In addition to individual and company-wide accolades, Duck Creek’s remote-first workplace is built on core values with a broad range of employee resource groups, career development opportunities, and programs that support its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. At the same time, Duck Creek is investing in the tools and resources that are critical to evolving its employees’ professional and personal development.

“We are creating an environment that truly supports and encourages technology professionals who are focused on modernizing the insurance industry,” says Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek, “and we are committed to maintaining a workplace that values the individual, a culture of belonging, and long-term growth. We are consistently striving to be the leading employer in the insurance technology industry.”

Comparably is an online tool that empowers employees and employers to understand company cultures and market compensation; the Middle Market Leaders program recognizes the top 50 highest growth companies in the state of Massachusetts; and the World HRD Congress is an annual event that focuses on human resources in technology, diversity and inclusion, women leaders and more.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

