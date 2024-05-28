Duck Creek Technologies Recognizes IAT Insurance Group and Coforge with its Standard of Excellence Award

BOSTON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has recognized both IAT Insurance Group and their strategic transformation partner, Coforge, with the 2024 Standard of Excellence Customer Award winner at Formation ’24 in Dallas.



The Duck Creek Standard of Excellence Customer Awards recognizes customers who have achieved the highest level of excellence through their implementation of Duck Creek solutions and who are reimagining the future of insurance.

IAT Insurance Group, a leading specialty insurance company providing property, casualty, and surety products for niche markets, earned the Standard of Excellence Customer Award for the transformation of 7 diverse business segments that includes General Liability, Property, Management Liability, Excess, Inland Marine, and Commercial Auto lines of business. Moving key product lines onto the Duck Creek system has helped streamline the property and casualty insurer’s internal operations, improve user experience, and improve access to data and analytics.

Manish Chawla, CIO, IAT Insurance Group said, “We are honored to receive the Standard of Excellence Award. Our vision for transformation is deeply aligned with our business priorities and our commitment to serving our customers better. We believe in leveraging technology to create solutions that not only meet but exceed our customers’ expectations. This journey of transformation has been made possible through our strategic partnership with Coforge. Our shared vision has been instrumental in helping us turn our vision into reality, enabling us to deliver superior value to our customers.”

As part of a large, multi-year, multi-million-dollar business transformation initiative, IAT Insurance transitioned multiple lines of business onto the Duck Creek Full Suite, covering 50 states. This effort, supported by Coforge, was designed to modernize legacy systems, enhance scalability, and ensure regulatory compliance across IAT’s diverse portfolio of insurance products.

Rajeev Batra, Executive Vice President, Insurance, Coforge, said, “As a Premier Delivery Partner for Duck Creek Technologies, with 1000+ Duck Creek SME’s globally, Coforge is proud to be a part of IAT Insurance Group’s transformation journey. The synergy between Coforge, IAT Insurance Group and Duck Creek Technologies exemplifies flawless teamwork and collaboration.”

“It’s a great honor to be recognized with the Standard of Excellence Award. Our focus has been on leveraging innovative solutions to drive digital transformation for IAT Insurance Group. Our collaborative efforts have led to the successful transition of multiple business units onto a modern platform, enhancing scalability and regulatory compliance.”

