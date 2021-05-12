Due to Strong Demand, NICE Expands Investment in Japan, creating a New Customer Experience Standard with CXone

NICE extends APAC operations and investment with dedicated local teams to deliver innovation, next-gen smart customer service and accelerate cloud adoption in Japan

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the expansion of its operations in Japan, spearheading the launch of CXone. The industry's leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, NICE CXone will be supported by a dedicated Japanese support and services team to assist customers with their transition to the cloud to address localization needs. Local cloud providers will be utilized to maintain in-country requirements and provide the highest standards in data security.

"A front runner in setting the standard for service excellence and embracing innovation that drives personalized experiences through digital engagement, Japan is the obvious next frontier for expansion," commented Paul Jarman, NICE CXone CEO. "The recent evolution to hybrid working environments underlines the need for cutting-edge technologies that enable customer experience excellence, agility, and robust business continuity. Defining a new CX standard, NICE CXone will allow Japanese organizations to become digitally fluent, transform employees to be brand ambassadors and drive rapid innovation, enabling next-gen CX for their customers. We are pleased to expand our presence and look forward to bringing the world's #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, which has helped thousands of organizations ensure CX transformation, to Japan."

Cloud adoption has been fast-tracked the world over, fueled by the upward trend of hybrid working environments in combination with changing business models and customer preferences. This has consequently driven a surge in the demand for solutions that seamlessly enable remote working environments for contact center staff while safeguarding their best interests and empowering exceptional next-gen customer experiences. This evolution is reflected in Japan, where organizations are increasingly investing in voice and digital channels to drive higher levels of customer engagement and loyalty. NICE aims to cultivate this growth by further building its Japanese operations, which began in 2004, via the development of sales, service and partner relationships in the region.

Cloud-native NICE CXone takes a holistic approach to improving both agent and customer experiences, helping organizations of all sizes modernize and remain agile and resilient in today's increasingly digital landscape. CXone provides the most comprehensive, digital-first, omnichannel offering in the Contact Center as a Service market, as the first and only platform unifying best-in-class omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation.

