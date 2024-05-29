Duluth, MN Concrete Coatings: One-Day Garage & Patio Repairs Announced

An enhanced concrete repair service from Armor Coating Co (715-934-9037) offers a fast, affordable, and visually appealing way for Duluth homeowners to resurface damaged garage or patio floors.

Armor Coating Co offers a 1-day concrete floor repair and resurfacing capability for homeowners in Duluth and across Northern Minnesota. The advanced polyurea coatings are significantly stronger and more durable than epoxy, and a wide variety of colors and textures can also create a new aesthetic appearance for patios and garage floors.

More details can be found at https://armorcoatingco.com/services/

Armor Coating Co explains that relaying an old or damaged concrete surface can be time-consuming, expensive, and disruptive. The firm’s latest resurfacing technologies offer a cost-effective and efficient alternative, while also being designed to withstand heavy traffic, extreme temperatures, chemicals, moisture, and UV light.

“Our industry-leading dual coating products, a combination of polyurea and polyaspartic, provide a durability and lifespan that exceed epoxy, and we can apply them in a single day,” a company representative explained. “This exceptional combo is resistant to UV light, water, abrasions, and the scraping movements of heavy furniture, and you have a huge choice of color, texture, and design.”

According to statistics from the City of Duluth, 65% of houses in the region are over 50 years old, and in need of substantial upgrades. With interest rates remaining high, both new and existing homeowners are seeking affordable home improvement services that allow them to bring their property up to date.

Armor Coating’s enhanced concrete resurfacing capability is one such solution, allowing for the repair of old or damaged floors, while also creating a new and modern appearance. The firm states that the 24-hour cure time also makes for a highly efficient process.

About Armor Coating Co

Operating from Barnes, Wisconsin, Armor Coating Co is a tri-state contractor serving Northern Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. The firm offers no-obligation estimates on resurfacing requirements, and can also guide homeowners through the variety of design options that are now available.

“We love our beautiful new floor,” one client recently stated. “From start to finish, the team at Armor Coating was wonderful. Everyone was friendly, efficient, and polite, and we couldn’t have asked for more.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting Armor Coating Co.

