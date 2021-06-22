Durapower Group To Electrify AGVs For Netherlandic Port

Collaboration between VDL Automated Vehicles and Durapower Group to electrify 77 units of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) necessary for daily container operations.

With a proven track record of electrifying AGVs for a multitude of applications, Durapower Group's Lithium-Ion Battery solutions are expected to lower Dutch Port operator's carbon emissions.

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Durapower Group is pleased to announce that it will be electrifying Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam's Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), starting Autumn 2021, through VDL Automated Vehicles. Part of the Rotterdam port's day-to-day logistics will be operated by 77 new state-of-the-art AGVs featuring high-powered lightweight, energy-efficient batteries in a Hybrid-electric driveline. The announcement comes at a time when the majority of the world's seaports are looking to implement green solutions to reduce their overall carbon footprint.



VDL's Automated Guided Vehicles which Durapower Group will be electrifying for the Netherlandic Port.

The new AGVs will enable Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam to expedite its operations, making it possible for the operator to transform its fulfilment responsiveness, meeting end-users' expectations. Taking into consideration the world's climate goals, the new fleet of AGVs are designed to consume 50% less fuel compared to diesel-powered AGVs, thus contributing to the climate change initiative. With the new fleet of AGVs, Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam is primed to lead as one of the European Union's fully automated green ports.

This is the very first time Durapower Group is electrifying Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam's fleet of AGVs through VDL Automated Vehicles. Each electrified AGV is expected to transport more than 100,000 containers, making it efficient for container movement. Deliveries of the vehicles, which will be deployed to transport shipping containers at the Netherland's port terminal, are scheduled to commence from late 2021 – mid 2023, with the Lithium-ion Batteries and supporting infrastructure set to be packed towards the end of 2021.

The contract includes the acquisition of Durapower Group's lightweight high-powered Lithium-ion Batteries for use on AGV platforms developed by VDL Automated Vehicles. The integrated solution enables fast installation on site, and ensures the highest levels of operability and mitigates risks including downtime.

Says Durapower Group's Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Lim: "The new fleet of fully automated clean and green AGVs will thrust Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam into the global spotlight as a leader in both fulfilment and advanced container terminal operations. Durapower Group's fast charging, lightweight Lithium-ion Batteries will enable quick charging of AGVs, which is vital for container movement and for increasing the operating efficiency of the port. All these highlights reflect Durapower Group's commitment to environmental sustainability and represents a progressive step towards a better, sustainable future with innovative battery solutions."

Says VDL Automated Vehicles General Manager, Karel Smits: "We are once again excited to demonstrate our specialty in a water environment, thus showcasing that Dutch companies are specialists on and around water. We are tremendously pleased to be working with Durapower Group and that employees of both companies will be taking this form of high-quality transport another step forward. VDL is a European frontrunner in the electrification of heavy transport and a trendsetter in the area of automated vehicles. These AGVs are a perfect confirmation and a further expansion of VDL's position."

Innovative Battery Solutions For Green Port Operations

Maritime and sea freight operations are the cornerstone of the global economy, with the sector carrying approximately 80%1 of the globe's traded goods from one port to the next. Although shipping as a commercial activity is considerably more cost effective than air freight, the vast majority of the world's ships operate on diesel and Heavy Fuel Oil, emitting approximately 940 million tonnes2 of exhaust gases that contribute to climate change. Similarly, port operations emit approximately 18.3 million tonnes3 of greenhouse gases. As freight continues to grow, so will carbon footprint. According to a 2018 report presented by the United Nation's Shipping Agency, the maritime sector's share of global carbon emissions has increased by 2.89% in 2019 from 2.76% in 2012.

In line with the 2014 Paris Agreement and the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals to tackle the impact of Climate Change, adopting green technologies to streamline operations emerge as a solution. With Durapower Group's lightweight, energy-efficient battery solutions to power VDL Groep's AGVs, Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam is able to significantly decrease its daily carbon emissions, thus playing an important role in the reduction of global carbon production. At the same time, the Netherlandic port operator is able to steer the conversation on climate change and move towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 as outlined by the International Energy Agency's recent report.

Durapower Group's Electrification Journey

Electrifying e-mobility solutions for on- and off-road applications has been the foundation of Durapower Group's services. The breakthrough project marks the very first time Durapower Group is electrifying Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam's fleet of AGVs for commercial freight operations. In addition to being a global battery solution provider for land and marine e-mobility applications and stationary Energy Storage Systems, Durapower Group has also been electrifying specialty vehicles and platforms since 2012 for a variety of applications in the commercial sectors – including buses, trucks, port equipment and material handling operations.

With a perfect safety track record spanning 11 years, Durapower Group's high-performance Lithium-Ion Battery solutions have been installed in applications worldwide in 30 countries. Today, Durapower Group continues to play an instrumental role in the development of sustainable e-mobility and stationery containerised Energy Storage Solutions with its innovative products that are backed by scientific research. The latest project with VDL Automated Vehicles at Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam will further accelerate the enterprise's growth to a future mobility ecosystem that is circular, safe, clean and more reliable than before.

About Durapower Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower Group offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower Group has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, of battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 20 countries and 45 cities, including China, Europe and Thailand, Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

About VDL Automated Vehicles

VDL Automated Vehicles is a subsidiary of VDL Groep and leading supplier of heavy-duty automated transport solutions. VDL Groep has a strong automotive orientation and already operating in automated transport solutions since 2001. In 2009 VDL started to develop its first Automated Guided Vehicles in the Netherlands and since 2015 has AGV activities in Singapore.

The VDL Groep, headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, is an international industrial family business founded and owned by the Van Der Leegte family, with 104 operating companies, spread throughout 20 countries, with 16,854 employees. The VDL companies break down into four divisions: Subcontracting, Car Assembly, Buses and Coaches and Finished products. VDL's philosophy: Strength through cooperation.