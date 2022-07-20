Durapower introduces universal DP Omni (TM) Battery Pack aimed at global electric bus fleets and retrofits

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durapower, a global leader in performance lithium battery storage solutions is pleased to launch the DP Omni™ Battery Pack at the Future Mobility Asia 2022 summit in Bangkok today.

Durapower's lightweight, integrated battery pack features its proprietary high-energy Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide (NMC) battery cells to reach pack energy density beyond 160Wh/kg, and a recharge time of less than one hour. At around 37kWh, the DP Omni™ Battery Pack can be configured in various series-parallel configurations to meet various voltage and capacity requirements, all within a standard format. This adds to Durapower's existing product portfolio of battery solutions for opportunity and fast charging, and translates into strong compatibility to a wide range of commercial vehicles and optimised sizing for any operational profile, thus improving the life of the battery and the performance of the vehicle.

Depending on client design targets, the battery pack's options, application configuration, and cell parameters are all customisable. Although NMC batteries offer fast charging capability, high energy density and greater recyclability, the battery pack is also compatible with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells if the client prefers. It is also designed to be future proof for easy transition into second life Energy Storage Solution (ESS) applications and will allow for easy upgrades to future battery chemistries and cell designs.



DP Omni™ Battery Pack, Image: Durapower Group

The DP Omni™ Battery Pack features a lightweight aluminum tray with an integrated liquid-cooling system and fire prevention features. Safety is a critical consideration for all of Durapower's products. Through a stringent engineering design and rigorous in-house testing process, Durapower maintains a 100 per cent safety track record with more than one billion electric kilometers driven in harsh heavy-duty operations. It is also digitally connected so the performance of battery system can be monitored remotely in real-time through an online portal and predictive maintenance can be enabled to ensure vehicle uptime.

The DP Omni™ Battery Pack system was designed to be compatible with most electric buses from Asia and Europe original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) since Durapower has been supporting its strategic customers in these regional markets successfully for more than a decade. The system also opens-up the market for international retrofits and cements Durapower's position as a leading supplier for battery solutions to the commercial fleet space.

With more than 10 years of track record in the renewable battery industry, Durapower is a battery cell manufacturer and developer of innovative Lithium-based energy storage solutions for electric mobility and renewable energy systems. Durapower is also well known for research and development of battery technologies and international licensing of Intellectual Property (IP) to support transport electrification. It has delivered a wide range of solutions to power electric buses, heavy off-road vehicles, marine vessels and stationary storage solutions in its key markets in China, Europe, India and Southeast Asia.

Mr Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Durapower Group commented: "We are pleased to introduce yet another battery product that incorporates the very best of our technologies and know-how and targets the commercial e-bus and heavy vehicle space. We continue to uphold an unbroken safety record, as we advance the electrification of commercial and industrial vehicle fleets used around the world with innovative, scalable and sustainable solutions for a carbon neutral future."

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com )

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 23 countries and 48 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.