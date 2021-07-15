Dusit International expands hotel operations in Thailand with the opening of pet-friendly dusitD2 Hua Hin

Hua Hin, Thailand, Jul 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its operations in the kingdom with the opening of dusitD2 Hua Hin, an upscale pet-friendly retreat in the heart of Hua Hin, a popular seaside destination just three hours by car from Bangkok.

dusitD2 Hua Hin

Deluxe Terrace Bedroom

Family Terrace Bedroom

Rooftop pool

Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International

Located just a seven-minute walk from Hua Hin's main beach and near popular local attractions such as Cicada Market and Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, the new hotel is designed to offer a modern and comfortable haven where families and groups of friends can recharge, relax, and easily discover everything the destination has to offer, with space to bring their pets with them.



Alongside 152 contemporary guest rooms and suites ranging in size from 30 to 92 sq m, including selected rooms equipped with pet-friendly amenities for up to two pets, the bright and airy property offers a wide range of facilities for work, rest and play.



Current dining facilities include Cafe Soi, an all-day dining restaurant where guests can take a culinary journey to Southern Thailand and indulge in traditional delicacies from Surat Thani, Phuket, Songkhla, Krabi and beyond; Som Bar, a vibrant rooftop bar inspired by Hollywood party pads where guests can enjoy cocktails and admire panoramic sea views; and Dusit Gourmet, Dusit's signature bakery and coffee shop, where guests can indulge in a variety of Thai and international favourites, all made using high-quality ingredients.



Alongside a rooftop infinity pool, a large garden, and a fully equipped gym, the hotel also offers an extensive kids club, The Beary Club, featuring a children's swimming pool, a play area with a sandbox and a treehouse, and a wide range of activities for children ages 3 to 15. Bag painting, tree planting, cooking classes, and treasure hunts led by friendly mascot 'Beary' - a unique 'half bear, half hog deer' character specially designed to raise awareness of endangered animals in the region - are just some of the fun activities offered. All children are given a Beary Map on arrival with the chance to win an ice cream by collecting stamps throughout the property.



All room types, from the airy Deluxe to the spacious Two-Bedroom Suite, feature the latest in connectivity, with high-speed internet access and 55" 4K UHD Smart TVs for easy streaming of entertainment. Each room and public area is also equipped with a Panasonic Nanoe(TM) X machine, which filters the air to eliminate odours and inhibit the activity of airborne bacteria and pet-derived allergens.



Guests seeking to stay on top of work during their travels will find plenty of quiet, thoughtfully designed corners to focus on their important tasks. The versatile and well-equipped Dok Jok function room is also available for up to 76 people in a theatre-style arrangement, or 37 people in a classroom set-up, ensuring ample space for safe and memorable gatherings.



Alongside Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, all guests also benefit from Dusit's carefully crafted 'Dusit Care' services. Designed to offer ultimate peace of mind, these go beyond enhanced hygiene protocols to deliver additional convenience, experience and value while maximising guest safety. Flexible check-in, anytime breakfast, and mobile payment methods are just some of the services offered.



dusitD2 Hua Hin, which officially opens on 16 July 2021, is Dusit's third hotel in Hua Hin. The renowned Dusit Thani Hua Hin, a deluxe beachside resort, has been operating in the destination for 30 years. Dusit also recently began managing Seapine Recreation Centre, next to Suanson beach. Dusit International's property portfolio now comprises more than 300 properties, across six brands, in 17 countries worldwide.



"We are delighted to open dusitD2 in Hua Hin and expand our market reach to delight a whole new segment of travellers in this popular seaside destination," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "Complementing perfectly the full-service offerings of our long-standing Dusit Thani Hua Hin resort, dusitD2 Hua Hin is ideally positioned to meet the needs of the large drive-to-leisure market from Bangkok. From modern Thai-inspired design and our distinctive gracious hospitality, to pet-friendly rooms, extensive lifestyle facilities, and a great location near popular shopping areas and the main beach, the hotel has all the ingredients for a highly memorable stay. Ultimately, dusitD2 Hua Hin offers excellent value for young families, groups of friends, and even those looking for a comfortable and convenient base to work from anywhere. And all guests can rest assured that, with Dusit, their well-being and safety will always come first."



To mark its opening, dusitD2 Hua Hin is now offering The Journey has Begun package featuring accommodation in a Deluxe room, breakfast for two adults, an extra bed for children under 18 years old, and 20% food and beverage discount at Cafe Soi and Som Bar.



Available for booking from 16 July 2021 for stay dates through 31 August 2021, the package starts at THB 2,499 net per night. Guests who book to stay two consecutive nights will also receive a southern set dinner for two at Cafe Soi.



For more information about the hotel and its opening room rates, please visit



About Dusit International



Established in 1948, Dusit International is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Building on its two core areas of business - Hotels & Resorts and Hospitality Education - the company has expanded its operations over the past four years to comprise five business units. The additional units include Foods, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services. Today, the company's property portfolio comprises more than 300 distinctive hotels, resorts and luxury villas operating under six brands across 17 countries worldwide, as well as two leading hospitality colleges with campuses in Thailand and the Philippines. Following a three-pronged strategy for sustainable growth, including balance, expansion and diversification, the company has recently expanded into food production, on-demand hospitality services, and property development to reach new markets and add further recurring streams of revenue to the company.



For more information, please visit



Official photos of Dusit Hotels & Resorts can be downloaded at medialib.dusit.com



Media Contact:

Sureerat Sudpairak | Director of Marketing Communications | Dusit International

Tel: +66 (0) 2200 9999 ext. 3321 | Mobile +66 (0) 89 006 8697 | Email:



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. 