Dusit International opens new luxury wellness resort in the heart of Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou

Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou provides holistic healing in the utmost of comfort with a stunning wellness centre featuring hot aromatherapy pools and a deluxe spa experience.

BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has continued its expansion in China with the opening of the highly anticipated Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou – the 11th Luxury Dusit-branded property in China.



Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou offers a deluxe spa experience with hot aromatherapy pools on the outskirts of the Tianmu Mountain National Nature Reserve.

Located at Tianmu Mountain, an area of natural beauty in Hangzhou city's Lin'an District, the resort is only 60 minutes by car from the city centre of Hangzhou and a 90-minute drive from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. The high-speed rail station, which links with Shanghai, is 60-minute drive from the property.

Offering a welcome escape from city life for business and leisure travellers alike and delivering Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, the resort comprises 160 spacious villas and guest rooms on the outskirts of the Tianmu Mountain National Nature Reserve – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its ancient towering trees, verdant valleys and mountain peaks, pleasant weather year-round, and the chance to spot rare and protected species, such as clouded leopards and black muntjac. Guests enjoy impressive views of the amazing mountain scenery from the comfort of their well-appointed rooms.

Alongside a Chinese restaurant and an all-day dining restaurant serving Asian and international delicacies – plus a special wellness menu featuring a wide range of healthy dishes – Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou boasts an exclusive wellness centre, Dusit Wellness, featuring hot aromatherapy pools, an outdoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, and the deluxe Sino-Thai-inspired Namm Spa. A range of spa journeys, signature therapies, and wide array of skincare treatments are available for those seeking to relax and rejuvenate in utmost comfort, all conducted by expert therapists in elegantly appointed treatment rooms.

The resort also offers ample space for conference activities, weddings, and business and social functions, with one ballroom and two adjoining function rooms available for large- and small-scale events.

Guests will find ample opportunities to immerse themselves in nature with guided hikes of Tianmu Mountain. They also have the unique opportunity to learn about local culture and environmental sustainability by joining exclusive arts and crafts workshops at the Tianmu Mountain Nature Centre. Tianmu Mountain's rich history as the source of the finest ceramic glazed teacups, which dates back to the Tang Dynasty, is also celebrated at the resort, with a showcase of handcrafted pottery from local kilns for guests to enjoy.

"Dusit Thani Tianmu Mountain, Hangzhou has all the elements in place to deliver the memorable experiences our guests and customers deserve while uniquely linking them with nature," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "We look forward to shaping the resort into a must-visit destination that offers a luxurious gateway to this magnificent area while bringing enduring value to the broader community."

To celebrate its opening, the resort is now offering the 'Dusit Experience' package starting from only CNY 999 (USD 142) per night. Specially created to provide a truly relaxing getaway, the package includes accommodation in a premier garden view room, daily breakfast for two, and a hot aromatherapy pools experience for two. Offer ends 31 December 2022.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.dusit.com/dusitthani-hangzhou

