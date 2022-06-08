Dusit's vision to deliver wellness beyond the spa results in new exciting and meaningful experiences at Dusit Thani Hua Hin - and the global, group-wide rollouts continues

An integrated fitness and wellness centre, wellness videos on demand, and a range of complimentary activities – such as yoga on the beach, exhilarating body combat sessions, and guided meditation – are just a few of the highlights.

BANGKOK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusit International's vision to deliver experiential well-being at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide came to the fore last year when the company introduced a new group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness, and began rolling out new experiences, services, and activities designed to enhance the mental and physical well-being of guests beyond Dusit's traditional hotel spa offerings.



Dusit’s vision to deliver wellness beyond the spa results in new exciting and meaningful experiences at Dusit Thani Hua Hin in Thailand.

The latest property to benefit from this holistic, group-wide approach is the renowned Dusit Thani Hua Hin resort in Thailand's popular seaside city of Hua Hin. Following a slew of significant recent upgrades – including, among them, a complete renovation of all guest rooms and suites, and a stylish redesign of the large central pool to create a new sanctuary by the sea – the beachside resort is now elevating the guest experience even further with the addition of new wellness-focused activities, services, and facilities under the healthy banner of Devarana Wellness.

Following a three-pronged deceleration methodology based on the three key principles of 'Pause,' 'Focus,' and 'Growth,' Devarana Wellness uniquely weaves well-being elements throughout the entire guest experience at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

From micro-experiences such as the provision of carefully curated self-care and grooming kits, to memorable wellness workshops, in-room pillow menus, healthy menus in its restaurants, the introduction of resident high-performance coaches, and special well-being-focused retreats for families, couples, and business and leisure travellers, the wellness concept covers various key touchpoints to meet the aspirational health needs of guests – and provide the luxurious feeling that comes from de-stressing, detoxing, and getting a good night's sleep.

Alongside a complimentary programme of mindful and physical activities, such as meditation, forest bathing, Muay Thai, Kaoshikii dance, full moon yoga on the beach, and Family Day Retreats, the resort also offers wellness on-demand via an exclusive series of videos produced by, and starring, emotional well-being coach and educator Cat Lau.

Trained in specialised somatic healing techniques using energy healing, movement, and coaching for emotional well-being, Ms Lau guides viewers through Devarana meditation and yoga sessions filmed on the golden sands of Hua Hin beach. Guests can enjoy these relaxing sessions at their leisure on their in-room TV. The videos will be made available at all Dusit Hotels and Resorts soon.

More wellness-focused activities and experiences are available at Dusit Thani Hua Hin's newly launched Devarana Wellness centre.

Occupying what was formerly the resort's award-winning Devarana Spa – now rebranded as Devarana Wellness – the renovated centre features a modern, elegant design that exudes sophisticated warmth and comfort. It comprises a luxurious spa, a well-equipped gym, tranquil lounge areas, an outdoor reflection pool, tennis and squash courts, and beautifully manicured gardens for meditation sessions, sound baths, personalised workouts, and other relaxing and rejuvenating experiences.

Inspired by traditional Thai healing wisdom and the spirit of Buddhist wellness principles, the serene and blissful spa experience offers more than 30 luxurious and healing treatments delivered as personalised therapies – including body exfoliation, exquisite facials, and various healing massages using bespoke oils and handcrafted ingredients. All are conducted by expert therapists in elegantly appointed treatment rooms – including a choice of private rooms with built-in steam shower, bath, massage area, and lounge.

Every treatment becomes an experience, with full-day access to steam room, sauna, and Jacuzzi. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and stay as long as they like, enjoying Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality – and a well-earned 'pause' away from the hustle and bustle of everyday modern life.

"Wellness with Dusit is not only about a singular interaction or service; it is thoughtfully and seamlessly integrated across the entire guest experience to help our guests 'Pause,' 'Focus,' and 'Grow,' and ultimately achieve a calmer, happier state," said Mr Paul Hawco, Corporate Director of Wellness, Dusit International. "We are delighted to introduce the new wellness-focused services and facilities at Dusit Thani Hua Hin and bring new memorable experiences to our guests. From Asia to China to the Middle East and beyond, we remain committed to delivering meaningful results and positive lifestyle changes for guests of all ages, and we look forward to continuing the global rollout of the Devarana Wellness concept to deliver similar experiences at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide."

Special multi-day wellness packages that combine nutrition alongside wellness therapies and fitness classes are now available at Dusit Thani Hua Hin for guests who book to stay a minimum of two nights or more. These personalised programmes aim to help guests 'recover' physical and mental well-being while inspiring ongoing resilience and optimal performance, especially in consideration of office syndrome and the stresses of day-to-day life.

Highlights include Deceleration, which is designed to help guests detach and recover from the fast-paced world, foster a connection to the self, and find balance from the inside-out (includes yoga, meditation, Ancient Thai Massage, and active stretching – THB 3,900++ per person for three hours in total); and Physical Vitality, which is focused on fitness and physical recovery (includes fitness classes, personal training, therapeutic massage, active stretching, and a bath recovery session – THB 4,500++ per person for 3.5 hours in total).

Devarana Wellness centres can also be found at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore and Dusit Thani Maldives. The renowned Devarana Spa experience at other Dusit properties will also be rebranded as Devarana Wellness throughout the year.

For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-huahin/devarana-wellness

About Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Overlooking an idyllic stretch of sand on the Gulf of Thailand and surrounded by lush greenery, Dusit Thani Hua Hin hotel delivers the ultimate Hua Hin resort experience in a historic destination steeped in Thai royal heritage.

The resort's spacious grounds comprise an ornamental lake, tropical gardens, an organic farm with rice paddy and buffaloes, two magnificent swimming pools, and a wide range of recreational, dining, and wellness facilities.

For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-huahin

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

