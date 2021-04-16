Dye-based device sees the invisible

In the upconversion device, shortwave infrared (SWIR) light with wavelengths beyond 1,000 nm is absorbed by the squaraine dye in the photodetector (PD), producing electrical charges. Charges flow into the organic light-emitting diode (OLED), where they recombine under the emission of visible light. This way, SWIR light, which cannot be detected by the human eye, is converted into visible light.