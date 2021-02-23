DyFlex Solutions and LTI join forces to provide rapid ERP implementations

Australian Engineering and Construction sector benefits from strategic partnership

Engineering, Construction & Operations (EC&O) companies are under immense pressure in the current business climate due to skilled labour shortages, tight margins and uneven cashflow. Staying competitive and minimising risk require a focus on operational efficiencies which have traditionally been siloed. A new strategic partnership between DyFlex Solutions and Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) provides EC&O companies the technology and skills to rapidly implement industry leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DyFlex Solutions announced a strategic partnership with LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, to provide EC&O companies with a tailored and enhanced Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution that can be implemented quickly and cost effectively.

Building on many years of experience and a mutual commitment to provide world class solutions, this strategic partnership between DyFlex and LTI provides companies of all sizes with a full suite business solution to manage all aspects of their operation efficiently.

"Today's EC&O market is competitive, and businesses need enterprise-wide solutions that not only optimise operations but also provide rapid visibility and transparency of all aspects of their project portfolio," said Peter Lander, Managing Director of DyFlex Solutions. "Tighter margins and cashflow pressures, combined with project risk and skilled labour shortages, require accurate levels of planning and forecasting like we've never seen before. LTI's technology combined with DyFlex Solutions' many years of experience working with organisations focused on projects and assets is a perfect combination that presents great value to the EC&O sector."

Commenting on the news, Deepak Khosla, Chief Business Officer -- Emerging Markets, LTI, said:

"LTI is excited to partner with DyFlex Solutions to deliver digital transformation programs for our joint EC&O customers and support their digital transformation journey. DyFlex has consistently delivered high-quality outcomes, and we see them as the perfect partner in Australia. LTI derives deep expertise in the EC&O sector from its long-standing history and relationship with the L&T Group. DyFlex and LTI will together solve complex industry challenges by combining industry expertise and digital capabilities with a strong SAP partnership."

To find out more about the ERP solutions being offered by DyFlex Solutions and LTI, visit the DyFlex website at www.dyflex.com.au or phone 1800 851 792 to speak with one of our representatives about how this new partnership can benefit your business.

About DyFlex Solutions:

DyFlex Solutions are a leading Australian SAP Gold partner, founded in 2002 in Perth, with offices across Australia. Our team of experts is delivering fit for purpose solutions to customers in a wide variety of industries including Oil & Gas, Mining & Mining Services, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Professional Services, EC&O and distribution. As an award-winning SAP partner, DyFlex continually delivers excellent and predictable outcomes for our clients.

About LTI:

LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 33,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global.

