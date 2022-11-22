Dylan Sidoo Gives Back to Tech Pioneers With Scholarship Fund

Vancouver Entrepreneur Dylan Sidoo Gives Back To Next Generation of Tech Innovators With Fund Available Now

The Dylan Sidoo scholarship for future entrepreneurs provides scholarship funds for students studying on the road to becoming tech entrepreneurs in the future. The scholarship is available for University and college students in the US studying to become tech entrepreneurs. The scholarship is also open to high school students who will further their studies and undertake a technology course to become tech entrepreneurs. The scholarship for tech entrepreneurs will be awarded based on an essay competition. The essay should not exceed 1000 words and should answer the question "Describe an issue or problem that exists in the world, and how you could use a new technology to improve upon it." The most outstanding student will be rewarded with a total of $1000 to carter for their education and tuition fee. Along with the essay, students are requested to email their full names, their address, email addresses, active phone number, name of universities enrolled in, names of high schools and the graduation date, GPA, and personal Bio.

To be a successful tech entrepreneur, education plays a very important role. Although many talented students would like to further their education and launch a tech business or company, not many can afford the funds needed to attend a university or college. The continually skyrocketing cost of education is not making the situation any better. No one understands the burden and the financial strain that students studying to become tech entrepreneurs go through more than Dylan Sidoo. For that reason, he would like to reward one deserving student with a scholarship fund to cater for their education fee. Through his scholarship fund, Dylan hopes that the most deserving student will not only achieve their dreams but also nurture one tech leader in the United States. He also wishes to raise awareness of the financial struggles that tech students face in their many years of study. Mr. Sidoo further hopes that through his scholarship reward, more opportunities will arise for many deserving students to get the help they deserve.

Dylan Sidoo is President and Co-founder of Disappears.com, Inc, an encrypted messaging software. Additionally, he has spent many years working in the venture space. Dylan knows the importance of education since he attended the University of Southern California, graduating Cum Laude and then completing his Masters degree from King’s College London in Global finance Banking. While at USC Dylan was a member of the men's rugby team. He has spent many years in the tech space and would like to give back to the future generation of tech entrepreneurs with his scholarship fund. All eligible students studying to become tech entrepreneurs in the United States are advised to apply for the scholarship as a way of earning money for their education and tuition. To apply, visit Dylan’s official scholarship page for instructions and the application process. Remember that one student will be chosen based on a creative essay. Therefore, interested students should answer the question creatively.

Name: Dylan Sidoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dylan Sidoo Scholarship

Website: https://dylansidooscholarship.com



