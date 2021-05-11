Dymax Introduces 9906-AA Low-Shrinkage Cationic Epoxy for the Asia Active Alignment Market

Meets Critical NASA ASTM E595 Low-Outgassing Specifications

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, has developed a light and/or heat-curable cationic epoxy for active alignment of camera modules, optical components, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and other ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) assemblies used in automotive applications.



Optical components, lenses in cameras, CCD chips or complex optical devices need to be positioned economically and efficiently. Active alignment is the primary solution for making high-precision image systems manufacturable and feasible in final products, where devices need to align down to micron accuracy. 9906-AA has very low volumetric shrinkage, high Tg, and low coefficient thermal expansion (CTE), and was developed to meet these rigorous active alignment requirements.

The flexibility to cure very fast with broad spectrum UV light, LED light, or low temperature heat accommodates a variety of application needs. As our next generation cationic epoxy, 9906-AA and has improved 85°C/85% RH resistance, exhibits less overall movement through thermal excursions, and features higher viscosity and thixotropy to maintain bead shape upon dispense. In addition, the material can be refrigerated and shipped/stored at 1-5°C, and not frozen. Dymax 9906-AA meets NASA ASTM E595 low-outgassing specifications making this solution ideal for critical optical components. All these characteristics help manufacturers improve time-to-market, reduce scrap costs, and enhance overall image quality.

Typical camera module applications include bonding the lens barrel to holder, lens bonding, and bonding the holder to printed circuit boards (PCBs).

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

