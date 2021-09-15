Dymax Introduces New Dual-Cure 9771 Light + Moisture-Cure Conformal Coating

Meets Mil-Std 883 Method 5011 and NASA Low Outgassing Specification - ASTM E595

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, is excited to announce the release of its one-of-a-kind conformal coating, 9771, for use in missile, space, and space-critical printed circuit board applications.



Dymax 9771 Fluoresces Blue under 365 nm Black Light

Dual-cure 9771 is a reworkable coating that cures with light and moisture to ensure material that flows underneath components on PCBs fully cures. The product has low ionic content and meets low outgassing ASTM E595 for cleaner PCBs during extreme conditions and is certified to meet Mil-Std 833 Method 5011, a feature that no conformal coating chemistry on the market currently possesses. This coating has UL 94 V0 flammability rating and is UL 746E recognized.

Mil-Std 883 method 5011 is a standard methods for procedures to test electronic devices for military and aerospace electronic systems. This standard includes mechanical and electrical tests to ensure quality and reliability suitable for intended end-use and requires low ionic content, low outgassing, conductivity range, and pH range. In addition, this includes environmental testing to determine the resistance to the detrimental/harmful effects of natural elements and conditions surrounding military and space operations.

Other important features of 9771 include a resistance to corrosion, temperature, and humidity, coating thickness to 0.008" (0.20mm), and a bright blue fluorescing tracer that is highly visible on boards before and after cure for high-speed, inline quality inspection.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at dymaxasia@dymax.com or +65-67522887.