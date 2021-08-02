Dynamicard Now Offers Dynamic Addressable Geofencing Services

Direct mail marketing has a significant number of benefits. While much of this can depend on your target market, there are several advantages across every age group and demographic.

—

Direct mail marketing has a significant number of benefits. While much of this can depend on your target market, there are several advantages across every age group and demographic. As a result, every business can benefit from using it.

The key to taking full advantage of direct mail marketing is to ensure that your business is equipped to create a high-quality campaign that leads to many conversions and supporting that campaign with additional marketing campaigns.

At Dynamicard we create professional-looking mailers, complete with your own logo. We feature high-value content to get the best reach possible for prospective clients. Our mailers are fully customizable and allow you to connect with your community. This customization makes our mailers even more informative and effective. The possibilities are endless! Our Plastic Postcard Mailers can advertise new membership services, provide coupons, or even show off new facilities! Direct Mail Marketing is a powerful way to build and maintain your client base.

“One of the most important things to understand about your marketing strategy is that, for the best results, all the various techniques you’re using should feed into and empower one another, coming together to form something more important than any one of them could be on their own” says Ivan Farber, Founder & CEO of Dynamicard.

This means that in the modern era, the key to the best response rate AND the best ROI rests in true cross-platform marketing in every sense of the term. One of the best ways to accomplish this involves dynamic addressable geofencing, a technique that itself brings with it a number of core benefits that can’t be ignored.

Why Dynamic Addressable Geofencing Makes All the Difference

By now, you’re probably already using techniques like targeted marketing and analytical mailing lists to get more precise with your focus than ever. Dynamic addressable geofencing takes things one step further by creating a situation where your prospects will see your digital ads shortly before (and while) your physical direct mail postcards arrive in their homes.

Think about it like this: it usually takes far more than just one contact to convince someone to give your brand their hard-earned money. Sometimes it can take ten or more contact attempts, depending on the situation. Dynamic addressable geofencing makes it possible for someone to start seeing digital ads for your business BEFORE they get something from you in the mail.

So, when those plastic postcards or eco postcard mailers DO arrive, your prospect is far “warmer” than they otherwise would have been.

When you partner with the right organization like DynamiCard, you can also take advantage of innovative software solutions that can be helpful for tracking conversions – thus letting you see exactly how high your ROI really is. Plus, your digital geofencing ads can link directly to your website or to a promotion-specific landing page for even more convenient campaign tracking.

In a lot of cases, DynamiCard can even track which phones and other devices were served the ads that visited your business. So not only is this a very effective service, but it’s an incredibly affordable one, too – thus making it a no-brainer enhancement to the already responsive direct mail solutions that you’re currently taking advantage of.

If you’d like to find out more information about how your business can benefit from direct mail and Dynamic GeoFencing by Dynamicard, please don’t delay – contact us today.

