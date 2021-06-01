DYPHOX Asia Sets Up Regional HQ in Singapore

Antimicrobial and eco-friendly products by German Company proven to be 99.99% effective against bacteria and viruses (incl. SARS-CoV-2), with coatings that can last up to 12 months, according to international ISO standards.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 June 2021 - DYPHOX , a professional hygiene solutions company based in Germany will be launching their line of antimicrobial products in Southeast Asia, starting with Singapore . Founded in 2010, the company's products have been extensively tested in clinics, emergency rooms and various companies across Germany with positive results.





On setting up the first Southeast Asia regional headquarters in Singapore, DYPHOX Chief Executive Officer, Mr Xaver Auer said, "Singapore is known for having a very strongly developed health care system and with this, an explicit understanding of the role of hygiene and the benefits of innovative technologies. In the midst of a global pandemic, the increasing demand for cleaning and antibacterial products is undeniable. COVID-19 is an illness which we cannot influence. But we are able to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 because it is the virus that leads to the infection COVID-19. DYPHOX's antimicrobial products will be able to provide consumers with an extra layer of protection."

The Science Behind DYPHOX



DYPHOX's innovative technology uses light in the visible spectrum to activate the available oxygen from the ambient air. The oxygen produced provides the antimicrobial effect. The scientific term for this oxygen activated by DYPHOX is called 'singlet' oxygen, and it can react easily with the envelope of microorganisms, thus killing them.

DYPHOX Universal is an antimicrobial, retrofit coating that continuously disinfects and closes hygiene gaps to optimally protect patients, employees and customers from contamination. This colourless coating has been extensively tested and has proven its effectiveness in German clinics, emergency rooms, offices and production facilities in various companies. DYPHOX's coatings are eco-friendly, dermatologically tested and safe to use in food and beverage establishments, which is a major differentiating factor from other competitor brands. Furthermore, as it can last up to 12 months this coating has eliminated the need for high frequency cleaning.





Research[1] has shown that non-enveloped viruses are more resistant to many disinfectants compared to enveloped ones. Yet, DYPHOX's coating is effective in inactivating non-enveloped viruses such as Adenoviruses with up to 99% reduction.

The DYPHOX Universal kit consists of a Cleaner, Primer and Antimicrobial Coating , each packaged in a 1 litre container. These products are available for purchase from the DYPHOX Asia office located at the German Centre, as well as through select cleaning companies. The company is currently working on wipes that would help disinfect surfaces for up to 72 hours, which will provide consumers with protection wherever they go.



Expansion Plans

DYPHOX has its eyes set on expanding to countries like China, Japan, Taiwan and the United States of America. "The expansion timeline depends on the reception of DYPHOX as a new, innovative technology. It still needs to attract awareness and penetrate the markets as the first full-blown antimicrobial surface technology reliably working also on dry surfaces," said Mr Tan Tong Liang, Director of DYPHOX Asia.





Notes to Editor

TriOptoTec GmbH is the patent holder in Germany and DYPHOX is the brand of all the products.

DYPHOX Universal kit consists of Cleaner, Primer and Antimicrobial Coating , with each packaged in a 1 Litre container, and costs S$28 (inclusive of labour) per high touch point such as door handles. These products are available for purchase from the DYPHOX Asia office located at the German Centre, as well as through cleaning companies.

For more information about DYPHOX products, please visit: https://dyphox.com/en/





[1] A study by Firquet et al. shows how enveloped viruses react to traditional disinfectant methods, and elaborates on how to properly kill such viruses. A Contec article explains the difference between an enveloped and non-enveloped virus. Non-enveloped viruses are more difficult to kill, and are more resistant to traditional disinfecting methods



About DYPHOX

DYPHOX is a professional hygiene solutions company based in Germany that specialises in antimicrobial, eco-friendly products that are proven to be 99.99% effective against bacteria and viruses (incl. SARS-CoV-2) according to international ISO standards. Founded in 2010 as a spin-off of the Regensburg University Hospital, DYPHOX employs the use of sustainable technology in its products. Ten years of research and development has made it possible for the company to bring highly effective antimicrobial surface coatings and additive products to the market. DYPHOX is the only antimicrobial coating technology company in the world that has been successfully tested in a field study.





More detailed information, please visit: https://dyphox.com/en/





#DYPHOX