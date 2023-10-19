Dysfunctional Employee Appreciation Program For Reduced Turnover Announced

TeamGiftr has launched a new gifting service designed to reduce dysfunctional turnover rates through a proprietary approach.

Based on extensive employee retention research, TeamGiftr has designed a rewards program that addresses the common issues that result in dysfunctional turnovers, which are categorized by the voluntary exodus of high-performing employees.

TeamGiftr's employee appreciation program involves the curation and sending of gifts such as handwritten notes and custom merchandise. The delivery of each item is timed, coinciding with occasions such as National Stress Awareness Day, which is celebrated on April 7, and the National Day of Encouragement, which falls on September 12.

"TeamGiftr distills an extensive range of employee retention research into a simple, actionable gifting program that aims to help organizations retain 92% of employees over 18 months," the company explained on its website. "In our quest to understand the most effective means of improving employee retention rates, we found a strategic solution."

The rewards program provides clients with an integrated, global fulfillment system that ships gifts to both on-site and remote employees. No matter how large the company size, TeamGiftr is well-equipped to organize and distribute personalized gift packages to every employee on a client's payroll.

Employers in the program also receive access to regular reports that track and measure the changes in their employee retention rates.

To ensure privacy, the company's file sharing system comes with end-to-end encryption, ensuring all employee data is secure and in compliance with all local and international data protection laws.

According to a Gallup report, businesses that scored the highest on employee engagement were 21% more profitable than their counterparts.

Having partnered with notable companies such as Google, LinkedIn, WordPress, and more, the company’s team of consultants and account managers have gained a wealth of experience strengthening teams through rewards initiatives and thoughtfully curated gifts.

With the latest announcement, TeamGiftr continues to help workers feel valued. By fostering a healthy company culture, the rewards program helps businesses thrive in the long term.

“We’ve meticulously crafted a range of gifting solutions and systems tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses. Our gifts are more than just products; they are vehicles of appreciation, acknowledgment, and gratitude,” said TeamGiftr co-founder, Vikki Keenan.

Interested parties can find more information at https://teamgiftr.com

